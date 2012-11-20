Nov 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
November 19, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd'S non-FB limits IND A1+ 1600 Assigned
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd'S non-FB limits IND A1+ 11600 Assigned
increased from IND10.0bn
Usha Martin Ltds non-FB limits INDA1+ 10000 Withdrawn
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd'S TL IND AA- 1100 Assigned
(reduced from IND4.6bn)
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd'S Interchangeable FB limits IND AA- / 19300 Assigned
IND A1+
(increased from IND15.6bn)
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd'S Interchangeable FB limits IND AA- / 3700 Assigned
IND A1+
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd'S Interchangeable fund and IND AA- / 4100 Assigned
non-FBL IND A1+
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd'S Interchangeable fund and IND AA- / 16500 Assigned
non-FBL IND A1+
(increased from IND11.4bn)
Neerajaksha Iron And Steel Pvt long-TL IND B 121.9 Assigned
Ltd
Neerajaksha Iron And Steel Pvt FB WC limits IND B/IND A4 20 Assigned
Ltd
Novel Sugar Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- / 47.5 Assigned
IND A4+
T K International Ltd long-TL IND B+ 39.6 Assigned
T K International Ltd FB WC facility IND B+/ 89.1 Assigned
IND A4
T K International Ltd non-FB WC facility IND B+ / 5 Assigned
IND A4
Usha Martin Ltds TL IND A+ 20673.9 Affirmed
(decreased from INR20,858.3m)
Usha Martin Ltds FB WC limits IND A+ 7000 Affirmed
Usha Martin Ltds LT non-FB limits IND A+ 7000 Affirmed
reduced from INR7,250m
Usha Martin Ltds TL IND A+ 2000 Affirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)