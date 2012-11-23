Nov 23 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
November 22, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ivrcl Ltd CP programme (carved IND A2+ 7500 Downgraded
out of the FB working from IND A1
capital limits)
Shalimar Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4' 12 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alkor Petroo Ltd TL facility IND 1500 Downgraded
BBB+(SO) from IND
A+(SO)
Bhartiya City Developers Pvt long-TL. IND B- 5350 Withdrawn
Ltd (suspended)
Bhartiya City Developers Pvt LT Issuer rating IND B- Withdrawn
Ltd (suspended)
Dadu Pipes Pvt. Ltd. FB working capital IND BB- 150 Migrated from
limits (suspended) IND
/ IND A4+ (suspended)BB- /IND A4+
Dadu Pipes Pvt. Ltd. Non-FB working IND BB- 60 Migrated from
capital limits (suspended) IND
/ IND A4+ (suspended)BB- /IND A4+
Dadu Pipes Pvt. Ltd. TL IND BB- 9.2 Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB-
Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd LT Issuer rating IND BBB- 170 Assigned
Gupta Machine Tools Ltd FB working capital IND BBB+ 270 Affirmed
limits / IND A2+
Gupta Machine Tools Ltd Non-FB working IND BBB+ 260 Affirmed
Capital limits / IND A2+
Gupta Machine Tools Ltd long-TL IND BBB+ 40.3 Withdrawn
Ivrcl Assets & Holdings Ltd NCD IND 2500 Withdrawn
A+(SO)
Ivrcl Ltd NCD programme IND BBB+ 750 Assigned
(transferred from
IVRCL Assets & Holdings Limited pursuant to merger)
Ivrcl Ltd LT Issuer rating IND BBB+ Downgraded
from 'IND A+'.
Ivrcl Ltd Consortium FB limits IND BBB+ 10000 Downgraded
from IND A+
Ivrcl Ltd Project-specific FB IND BBB+ 7500 Downgraded
limits: from IND A+
Ivrcl Ltd Long-TL: IND BBB+ 3000 Downgraded
from IND A+
Ivrcl Ltd NCD programme IND BBB+ 3200 Downgraded
from IND A+
Ivrcl Ltd Consortium non-FBL IND BBB+/ 520 Downgraded
IND A2+ from IND
A+ / IND A1
Ivrcl Ltd Project-specific IND BBB+ / 11060 Downgraded
non-FBL IND A2+ from IND
A+ / IND A1
Kwality Dairy (India) Ltd'S FB working capital IND BBB+ / 8250 Affirmed
limits IND A2
Kwality Dairy (India) Ltd'S Non-FB working IND BBB+ / 250 Assigned
capital limits IND A2
Shalimar Industries Ltd FB working capital IND B 48 Affirmed
limits
Sri Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd FB working capital IND D 160 Withdrawn
limits (suspended)
Sri Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd Non-FB working IND D 70 Withdrawn
capital limits (suspended)
Sri Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Issuer rating IND D Withdrawn
(suspended)
Sri Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 262 Withdrawn
(suspended)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
