Nov 23 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 22, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ivrcl Ltd CP programme (carved IND A2+ 7500 Downgraded out of the FB working from IND A1 capital limits) Shalimar Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4' 12 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alkor Petroo Ltd TL facility IND 1500 Downgraded BBB+(SO) from IND A+(SO) Bhartiya City Developers Pvt long-TL. IND B- 5350 Withdrawn Ltd (suspended) Bhartiya City Developers Pvt LT Issuer rating IND B- Withdrawn Ltd (suspended) Dadu Pipes Pvt. Ltd. FB working capital IND BB- 150 Migrated from limits (suspended) IND / IND A4+ (suspended)BB- /IND A4+ Dadu Pipes Pvt. Ltd. Non-FB working IND BB- 60 Migrated from capital limits (suspended) IND / IND A4+ (suspended)BB- /IND A4+ Dadu Pipes Pvt. Ltd. TL IND BB- 9.2 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd LT Issuer rating IND BBB- 170 Assigned Gupta Machine Tools Ltd FB working capital IND BBB+ 270 Affirmed limits / IND A2+ Gupta Machine Tools Ltd Non-FB working IND BBB+ 260 Affirmed Capital limits / IND A2+ Gupta Machine Tools Ltd long-TL IND BBB+ 40.3 Withdrawn Ivrcl Assets & Holdings Ltd NCD IND 2500 Withdrawn A+(SO) Ivrcl Ltd NCD programme IND BBB+ 750 Assigned (transferred from IVRCL Assets & Holdings Limited pursuant to merger) Ivrcl Ltd LT Issuer rating IND BBB+ Downgraded from 'IND A+'. Ivrcl Ltd Consortium FB limits IND BBB+ 10000 Downgraded from IND A+ Ivrcl Ltd Project-specific FB IND BBB+ 7500 Downgraded limits: from IND A+ Ivrcl Ltd Long-TL: IND BBB+ 3000 Downgraded from IND A+ Ivrcl Ltd NCD programme IND BBB+ 3200 Downgraded from IND A+ Ivrcl Ltd Consortium non-FBL IND BBB+/ 520 Downgraded IND A2+ from IND A+ / IND A1 Ivrcl Ltd Project-specific IND BBB+ / 11060 Downgraded non-FBL IND A2+ from IND A+ / IND A1 Kwality Dairy (India) Ltd'S FB working capital IND BBB+ / 8250 Affirmed limits IND A2 Kwality Dairy (India) Ltd'S Non-FB working IND BBB+ / 250 Assigned capital limits IND A2 Shalimar Industries Ltd FB working capital IND B 48 Affirmed limits Sri Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd FB working capital IND D 160 Withdrawn limits (suspended) Sri Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd Non-FB working IND D 70 Withdrawn capital limits (suspended) Sri Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Issuer rating IND D Withdrawn (suspended) Sri Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 262 Withdrawn (suspended) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.