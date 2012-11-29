Nov 29 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 28, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mahindra Sanyo Special Steel Non-FB WC limits IND A2 2000 Assigned Pvt Ltd Nitin Castings Ltd Non-FB limits IND 115 Migrated A4+(suspended) from IND A4+ Uflex Ltd Non-FB WC Bk limits IND A2 3150 Affirmed Uflex Ltd LOC limits for capital IND A2 513 Affirmed gooptionally convertible debentures (reduced from INR675m) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mahindra Sanyo Special Steel LT debt IND BBB 938 Assigned Pvt Ltd Mahindra Sanyo Special Steel FB WC limits IND BBB 850 Assigned Pvt Ltd Nitin Castings Ltd FB CC limits IND 94 Migrated BB(suspended) from IND BB Stfcl Cv Trust Nov 12 - II Second Loss Credit IND A(SO) 335.29 Assigned Facility (exp) Stfcl Cv Trust Nov 12 - II Series A1 PTC IND AAA(SO) 5444.86 Assigned (exp) Stfcl Cv Trust Nov 12 - II Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 286.57 Assigned (exp) Uflex Ltd FB WC Bk limits IND BBB/IND 2500 Affirmed A2 Uflex Ltd LT Bk loans (reduced IND BBB 7392.8 Affirmed from INR8,849.2m) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)