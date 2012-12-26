Dec 26 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
December 24, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arch Phramas CP (CP)/ST debt (STD) IND A1 1000 Withdrawn
programme.
Gayatrishakti Paper And Boards Non-FB credit Fac: IND A3+ 250 Assigned
Ltd
Kandui Industries Pvt. Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 25 Affirmed
Karuna Management Services Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 45 Withdrawn
Ltd
Mittal Hospitals Ltd Non-FBL (reduced from IND A4+ 8 Affirmed
INR10.3m):
Prakash Ply Centre Pvt Ltds Non-FBL IND A4 30 Withdrawn
Prakash Ply Exim Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 27.5 Withdrawn
Pvn Fabrics Non-FB limits IND A4 30 Affirmed
Pvn Tex Industries Non-FB limits IND A4 50 Affirmed
Sri Balaji Logs Products Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 630 Suspended
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Balaji Action Buildwell TL IND BBB- 9871 Assigned
Balaji Action Buildwell FB WC facility IND BBB- /IND 5000 Assigned
A3
Damodar Engineers Pvt Ltd long-TL IND D 20 Withdrawn
Damodar Engineers Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 80 Withdrawn
Damodar Engineers Pvt Ltd non-FBL IND D 100 Withdrawn
Gayatrishakti Paper And Boards TL IND BBB 259.3 Assigned
Ltd
Gayatrishakti Paper And Boards FB limits IND BBB 400 Assigned
Ltd
Kandui Industries Pvt. Ltd TL IND BB- 115.6 Affirmed
Kandui Industries Pvt. Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- 115 Affirmed
Karuna Management Services Pvt FB limits: IND BB-/IND 242.5 Withdrawn
Ltd A4+
Mittal Hospitals Ltd CC limits IND BB- 17.5 Downgraded
from IND BB
Mittal Hospitals Ltd TL IND BB- 185.45 Downgraded
from IND BB
Platinum Trust 2013S Series A1 PTCs IND 20675.7 Assigned
AAA(SO)(exp)
Platinum Trust 2013S Series A2 PTCs IND 13354 Assigned
AAA(SO)(exp)
Platinum Trust 2013S Series A3 PTCs IND 6005 Assigned
AAA(SO)(exp)
Prakash Ply Centre Pvt Ltds FBL IND B+ 75 Withdrawn
Prakash Ply Exim Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 100 Withdrawn
Prakash Ply Exim Pvt Ltd FB limits: IND B+ 130 Withdrawn
Pvn Fabrics TL IND B+ 262.9 Affirmed
Pvn Fabrics CC IND B+ 120 Affirmed
Pvn Tex Industries TL IND B+ 50 Affirmed
Pvn Tex Industries CC IND B+ 100 Affirmed
Sagar Steels LT Issuer Rating IND BB- - Affirmed
Sagar Steels FB WC limits IND BB- 150 Affirmed
Sri Balaji Logs Products Pvt FB limits IND BB- /IND 450 Suspended
Ltd A4+
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)