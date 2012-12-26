Dec 26 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 24, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arch Phramas CP (CP)/ST debt (STD) IND A1 1000 Withdrawn programme. Gayatrishakti Paper And Boards Non-FB credit Fac: IND A3+ 250 Assigned Ltd Kandui Industries Pvt. Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 25 Affirmed Karuna Management Services Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 45 Withdrawn Ltd Mittal Hospitals Ltd Non-FBL (reduced from IND A4+ 8 Affirmed INR10.3m): Prakash Ply Centre Pvt Ltds Non-FBL IND A4 30 Withdrawn Prakash Ply Exim Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 27.5 Withdrawn Pvn Fabrics Non-FB limits IND A4 30 Affirmed Pvn Tex Industries Non-FB limits IND A4 50 Affirmed Sri Balaji Logs Products Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 630 Suspended Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balaji Action Buildwell TL IND BBB- 9871 Assigned Balaji Action Buildwell FB WC facility IND BBB- /IND 5000 Assigned A3 Damodar Engineers Pvt Ltd long-TL IND D 20 Withdrawn Damodar Engineers Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 80 Withdrawn Damodar Engineers Pvt Ltd non-FBL IND D 100 Withdrawn Gayatrishakti Paper And Boards TL IND BBB 259.3 Assigned Ltd Gayatrishakti Paper And Boards FB limits IND BBB 400 Assigned Ltd Kandui Industries Pvt. Ltd TL IND BB- 115.6 Affirmed Kandui Industries Pvt. Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- 115 Affirmed Karuna Management Services Pvt FB limits: IND BB-/IND 242.5 Withdrawn Ltd A4+ Mittal Hospitals Ltd CC limits IND BB- 17.5 Downgraded from IND BB Mittal Hospitals Ltd TL IND BB- 185.45 Downgraded from IND BB Platinum Trust 2013S Series A1 PTCs IND 20675.7 Assigned AAA(SO)(exp) Platinum Trust 2013S Series A2 PTCs IND 13354 Assigned AAA(SO)(exp) Platinum Trust 2013S Series A3 PTCs IND 6005 Assigned AAA(SO)(exp) Prakash Ply Centre Pvt Ltds FBL IND B+ 75 Withdrawn Prakash Ply Exim Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 100 Withdrawn Prakash Ply Exim Pvt Ltd FB limits: IND B+ 130 Withdrawn Pvn Fabrics TL IND B+ 262.9 Affirmed Pvn Fabrics CC IND B+ 120 Affirmed Pvn Tex Industries TL IND B+ 50 Affirmed Pvn Tex Industries CC IND B+ 100 Affirmed Sagar Steels LT Issuer Rating IND BB- - Affirmed Sagar Steels FB WC limits IND BB- 150 Affirmed Sri Balaji Logs Products Pvt FB limits IND BB- /IND 450 Suspended Ltd A4+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)