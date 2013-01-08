Jan 8 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 7, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajay Trading Company Non-FB limits IND A4 100 Suspended B & A Packaging India Ltds Non-FB limits IND A4+ 42 Suspended CI Builders Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 0.6 Withdrawn Khanna & Co. Steel Ltds Non-FB limits IND A4+ 300 Withdrawn Nandan Petrochem Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 200 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajay Trading Company FB limits IND B+ 40 Suspended Andhra Pradesh State Financial Series VI-2013 issue IND A(SO)(exp)3200 Assigned Corporations Asset Reconstruction Company Bk loan facility IND A 2000 Affirmed (I) Ltds B & A Packaging India Ltds Long-TL IND BB- 69 Suspended B & A Packaging India Ltds FB limits IND BB- 60 Suspended CI Builders Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B 39 Withdrawn CI Builders Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B 130 Withdrawn CI Finlease Ltd. FB limits IND BB- 80 Withdrawn CI Finlease Ltd. LT Issuer rating IND BB- - Withdrawn Nandan Petrochem Ltd Long-TL Fac IND BB+ 14.08 Assigned Nandan Petrochem Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ 360 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)