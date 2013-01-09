Jan 9 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
January 8, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bagh Bahar Appliances Non-FBL IND A3(SO) 50 upgraded from
IND A4+
(enhanced from INR30m)
Daimler Financial Services CP programme IND A1+ 7500 Affirmed
India Pvt Ltd
(enhanced from INR2.8bn)
Nandan Petrochem Ltd non-FB Fac ST IND A4+ 20 Assigned
Sew Bellary Highways Ltd ST IND A2 12 Affirmed
Shree Sant Kripa Appliances non-FB limits ST IND A3 250 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
(reduced from INR375m)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ace Finlease Pvt Ltd LT IND BB Assigned
Bagh Bahar Appliances FB limits IND BBB-(SO) 430 upgraded from
IND BB-
(enhanced from INR250m)
Daimler Financial Services NCD IND AAA 10000 Affirmed
India Pvt Ltd
(enhanced from INR700m)
Fund-Based Working Capital FB WC limits IND B/INDA4 80 Suspended
Limits
Fund-Based Working Capital long-TL IND D 76.8 Suspended
Limits
Nandan Petrochem Ltd long-TL Fac LT IND BB+ 16.4 Assigned
Nandan Petrochem Ltd FB Fac LT IND BB+ 360 Assigned
Ravi Metallics Ltd TL IND D 48.6 Assigned
Ravi Metallics Ltd FB limits IND D 110 Assigned
Ravi Metallics Ltd non-FB Fac IND D 15 Assigned
Sew Bellary Highways Ltd senior project Bk loans IND BBB- 1210 Affirmed
at LT
Shree Sant Kripa Appliances FB limits LT IND BBB- 3250 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
(increased from INR2,330m)
Srs Modern Sales Ltd LT Bk loans IND BB- 17.4 Withdrawn
Srs Modern Sales Ltd FB WC limits LT/ST IND BB-/ 500 Affirmed
IND A4+
Uem India Pvt Ltd'S FB WC Fac IND BBB/ 400 Affirmed
IND A3+
Uem India Pvt Ltd'S non-FB WC Fac IND BBB/ 3550 Affirmed
IND A3+
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)