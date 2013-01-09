Jan 9 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 8, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bagh Bahar Appliances Non-FBL IND A3(SO) 50 upgraded from IND A4+ (enhanced from INR30m) Daimler Financial Services CP programme IND A1+ 7500 Affirmed India Pvt Ltd (enhanced from INR2.8bn) Nandan Petrochem Ltd non-FB Fac ST IND A4+ 20 Assigned Sew Bellary Highways Ltd ST IND A2 12 Affirmed Shree Sant Kripa Appliances non-FB limits ST IND A3 250 Affirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from INR375m) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Finlease Pvt Ltd LT IND BB Assigned Bagh Bahar Appliances FB limits IND BBB-(SO) 430 upgraded from IND BB- (enhanced from INR250m) Daimler Financial Services NCD IND AAA 10000 Affirmed India Pvt Ltd (enhanced from INR700m) Fund-Based Working Capital FB WC limits IND B/INDA4 80 Suspended Limits Fund-Based Working Capital long-TL IND D 76.8 Suspended Limits Nandan Petrochem Ltd long-TL Fac LT IND BB+ 16.4 Assigned Nandan Petrochem Ltd FB Fac LT IND BB+ 360 Assigned Ravi Metallics Ltd TL IND D 48.6 Assigned Ravi Metallics Ltd FB limits IND D 110 Assigned Ravi Metallics Ltd non-FB Fac IND D 15 Assigned Sew Bellary Highways Ltd senior project Bk loans IND BBB- 1210 Affirmed at LT Shree Sant Kripa Appliances FB limits LT IND BBB- 3250 Affirmed Pvt Ltd (increased from INR2,330m) Srs Modern Sales Ltd LT Bk loans IND BB- 17.4 Withdrawn Srs Modern Sales Ltd FB WC limits LT/ST IND BB-/ 500 Affirmed IND A4+ Uem India Pvt Ltd'S FB WC Fac IND BBB/ 400 Affirmed IND A3+ Uem India Pvt Ltd'S non-FB WC Fac IND BBB/ 3550 Affirmed IND A3+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)