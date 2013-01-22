Jan 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 21, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kandui Industries Pvt. Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 32.5 Assigned Kandui Industries Pvt. Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 57.5 Assigned Mani Exports Non-FBL ST IND A4+ 2 Assigned Pvn Tex Non-FB limits ST IND A4 60 Assigned Sandhar Technologies Ltd CP ,ST IND A1 100 Affirmed (within fund-based working capital limits) Tata Steel Ltd CP/ST debt ST IND A1+ 9750 Assigned Tata Steel Ltd Non-FB limits ST IND A1+ 5000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- India Structured Asset Series A7 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 250.1 Affirmed Trust-Series XII India Structured Asset Series A8 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 240 Affirmed Trust-Series XII India Structured Asset Series A9 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 230.3 Affirmed Trust-Series XII India Structured Asset Series A10 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 221 Affirmed Trust-Series XII India Structured Asset Series A11 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 212.1 Affirmed Trust-Series XII India Structured Asset Series A12 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 203.6 Affirmed Trust-Series XII India Structured Asset Series A13 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 195.3 Affirmed Trust-Series XII India Structured Asset Series A14 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 187.5 Affirmed Trust-Series XII India Structured Asset Series A15 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 179.9 Affirmed Trust-Series XII India Structured Asset Series A16 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 172.7 Affirmed Trust-Series XII India Structured Asset Series A17 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 165.7 Affirmed Trust-Series XII India Structured Asset Series A18 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 159 Affirmed Trust-Series XII India Structured Asset Series A19 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 152.6 Affirmed Trust-Series XII India Structured Asset Series A20 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 146.5 Affirmed Trust-Series XII India Structured Asset Series A21 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 140.5 Affirmed Trust-Series XII India Structured Asset Series A22 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 134.9 Affirmed Trust-Series XII India Structured Asset Series A23 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 129.4 Affirmed Trust-Series XII India Structured Asset Series A24 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 124.2 Affirmed Trust-Series XII India Structured Asset Series A25 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 17.3 Affirmed Trust-Series XII Indo Farm Equipment Ltd TL LT IND BBB 137.1 Affirmed (reduced from INR154m) Indo Farm Equipment Ltd FB WC limits LT IND BBB 600 Affirmed (enhanced from INR550m) Indo Farm Equipment Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB / 40 Affirmed IND A3+ Kandui Industries Pvt. Ltd TL IND BB- 21.9 Assigned Kandui Industries Pvt. Ltd FB limits IND BB- 45 Assigned Kandui Industries Pvt. Ltd TL IND BB- 137.5 Assigned Kandui Industries Pvt. Ltd FB limits IND BB- 160 Assigned Mani Exports FB facility LT IND BB- 438 upgrade from (reduced from INR440m ) IND B+ Novo IV Trust-Locomotive Series I IND AAA(SO) 774.6 Affirmed Novo Iv Trust-Locomotive Series J IND AAA(SO) 774.6 Assigned Pvn Tex FB limits IND B+ 20 Assigned Pvn Tex Non-FB limits IND B+ 10 Assigned Pvn Tex TL LT IND B+ 41 Assigned Pvn Tex FB limits LT IND B+ 120 Assigned Sandhar Technologies Ltd TL IND A- 1201.2 Affirmed (enhanced from INR1,136.9m) Sandhar Technologies Ltd FB WC limits LT/ST IND A- / 600 Affirmed (enhanced from INR440m) IND A1 Sandhar Technologies Ltd Non-FB WC IND A- / 112 Affirmed (reduced from INR122m) IND A1 Shriram City Union Finance Purchaser Payouts IND AAA(SO) 1647.9 Affirmed Srei Equipment Finance Pvt Ltd Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 332.4 Affirmed Srei Equipment Finance Pvt Ltd Series A3 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 232.7 Affirmed Srei Equipment Finance Pvt Ltd Series A5 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 48.6 Affirmed Srei Equipment Finance Pvt Ltd Series A6 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 368.3 Affirmed Srei Equipment Finance Pvt Ltd Series A7 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 148.1 Affirmed Srei Equipment Finance Pvt Ltd Series A9 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 376.9 Affirmed Srei Equipment Finance Pvt Ltd Series A10 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 753.2 Affirmed Tata Steel Ltd NCD IND AA 30000 Assigned Tata Steel Ltd NCD LT IND AA 20000 Assigned Tata Steel Ltd NCD LT IND AA 12500 Assigned Tata Steel Ltd LT debt LT IND AA 53490 Assigned Tata Steel Ltd FB CC limits LT IND AA 15000 Assigned Tata Steel Ltd FB limits LT /ST IND AA / 7250 Assigned IND A1+ Tata Steel Ltd Non-FB limits LT /ST IND AA / 89870 Assigned IND A1+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)