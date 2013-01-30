Jan 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 29, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Industries Ltds Non-FB limits IND A4+ 480 Downgraded from IND A3 B.G. Shirke Construction Non-FB limits IND A2+ 16062.5 Assigned Technology Pvt Ltds LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Industries Ltds TL IND BB+ 314.2 Downgraded from IND BBB- (reduced from INR349.8m) Adhunik Industries Ltds FB limits IND BB+ 790 Downgraded from IND BBB- B.G. Shirke Construction Long-TL IND A- 1472.9 Assigned Technology Pvt Ltds B.G. Shirke Construction TL IND A- 1979.7 Assigned Technology Pvt Ltds B.G. Shirke Construction FB limits IND A- 6850 Assigned Technology Pvt Ltds B.G. Shirke Construction FB limits IND A- 1850 Assigned Technology Pvt Ltds Gvr Infra Projects Ltds FB WC Fac IND BBB+ / 4250 Affirmed IND A2 (enhanced from INR3.70bn) Gvr Infra Projects Ltds Non-FB Fac IND BBB+ / 14300 Affirmed IND A2 (enhanced from INR9.30bn) Indian Receivable Trust Second loss credit IND A (SO) 236.12 Assigned January 2013 A facility (SLCF) (exp) Indian Receivable Trust Series A PTC IND AAA (SO) 3046.74 Assigned January 2013 A (exp) Indian Receivable Trust Second loss credit IND A (SO) 123.63 Assigned January 2013 B facility (SLCF) (exp) Indian Receivable Trust Series A3 PTCs IND AAA (SO) 495.26 Assigned January 2013 B (exp) Indian Receivable Trust Series A1 PTC IND AAA (SO) 837.2 Assigned January 2013 B (exp) Indian Receivable Trust Series A2 PTCs IND AAA (SO) 762.97 Assigned January 2013 B (exp) Jal Vidyut Nigam Issuer rating IND BBB+ Assigned Jal Vidyut Nigam Proposed long-TL IND BBB+ 20000 Assigned (exp) Owens-Corning India Pvt Ltds Issuer Rating IND AA - Affirmed Owens-Corning India Pvt Ltds WC Fac IND AA/ IND 650 Affirmed A1+ Raghu Infra Pvt Ltds FB WC Fac IND BBB- / 250 Suspended IND A3 Raghu Infra Pvt Ltds Non-FB Fac IND BBB- / 666 Suspended IND A3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)