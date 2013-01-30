Jan 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
January 29, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adhunik Industries Ltds Non-FB limits IND A4+ 480 Downgraded
from IND A3
B.G. Shirke Construction Non-FB limits IND A2+ 16062.5 Assigned
Technology Pvt Ltds
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adhunik Industries Ltds TL IND BB+ 314.2 Downgraded
from IND BBB-
(reduced from INR349.8m)
Adhunik Industries Ltds FB limits IND BB+ 790 Downgraded
from IND BBB-
B.G. Shirke Construction Long-TL IND A- 1472.9 Assigned
Technology Pvt Ltds
B.G. Shirke Construction TL IND A- 1979.7 Assigned
Technology Pvt Ltds
B.G. Shirke Construction FB limits IND A- 6850 Assigned
Technology Pvt Ltds
B.G. Shirke Construction FB limits IND A- 1850 Assigned
Technology Pvt Ltds
Gvr Infra Projects Ltds FB WC Fac IND BBB+ / 4250 Affirmed
IND A2
(enhanced from INR3.70bn)
Gvr Infra Projects Ltds Non-FB Fac IND BBB+ / 14300 Affirmed
IND A2
(enhanced from INR9.30bn)
Indian Receivable Trust Second loss credit IND A (SO) 236.12 Assigned
January 2013 A facility (SLCF) (exp)
Indian Receivable Trust Series A PTC IND AAA (SO) 3046.74 Assigned
January 2013 A (exp)
Indian Receivable Trust Second loss credit IND A (SO) 123.63 Assigned
January 2013 B facility (SLCF) (exp)
Indian Receivable Trust Series A3 PTCs IND AAA (SO) 495.26 Assigned
January 2013 B (exp)
Indian Receivable Trust Series A1 PTC IND AAA (SO) 837.2 Assigned
January 2013 B (exp)
Indian Receivable Trust Series A2 PTCs IND AAA (SO) 762.97 Assigned
January 2013 B (exp)
Jal Vidyut Nigam Issuer rating IND BBB+ Assigned
Jal Vidyut Nigam Proposed long-TL IND BBB+ 20000 Assigned
(exp)
Owens-Corning India Pvt Ltds Issuer Rating IND AA - Affirmed
Owens-Corning India Pvt Ltds WC Fac IND AA/ IND 650 Affirmed
A1+
Raghu Infra Pvt Ltds FB WC Fac IND BBB- / 250 Suspended
IND A3
Raghu Infra Pvt Ltds Non-FB Fac IND BBB- / 666 Suspended
IND A3
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)