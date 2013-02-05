Feb 5 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 4, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Nickunj Eximp Enterprise Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A4 160 Withdrawn
Ltd
Rajshekhar Constructions Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4 150 Affirmed
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amba Highrise Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B 5000 Affirmed
Karnataka State Finance Bond issue - 2009 IND AA-(SO) 1000 Affirmed
Corporation
Karnataka State Finance Bond issue - 2006 IND AA-(SO) 3000 Affirmed
Corporation
Karur Vysya Bank Lower tier 2 subordinated IND A+ 3000 Suspended
debt
Mumbai International Airport Long-TL IND BBB+ 42310 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
Mumbai International Airport FB limits IND BBB+ 1000 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
(enhanced from INR420m)
Mumbai International Airport Non-FB limits IND BBB+ 3550 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
(reduced from INR4.1bn)
Nagpur Municipal Corporation LT bond issue IND AA(SO) 217 Affirmed
Nickunj Eximp Enterprise Pvt LT Bk loans IND B+ 3.4 Withdrawn
Ltd'S
Nickunj Eximp Enterprise Pvt FB limits IND B+ 180 Withdrawn
Ltd'S
Punjab State Cooperative Milk FB limits IND BBB / 1400 Affirmed
Producers' Federation Ltd IND A2
Punjab State Cooperative Milk Non-FB limits IND BBB / 200 Affirmed
Producers' Federation Ltd IND A2
Rajshekhar Constructions Pvt FB limits IND B+ 90 Affirmed
Ltd
Tirupati Sugar Ltd Long-TL IND B 605 Affirmed
(reduced from INR650m)
Welcome Distilleries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 120 upgraded from
IND BB-
(enhanced from INR80.0m)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
