Feb 5 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 4, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Nickunj Eximp Enterprise Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A4 160 Withdrawn Ltd Rajshekhar Constructions Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4 150 Affirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amba Highrise Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B 5000 Affirmed Karnataka State Finance Bond issue - 2009 IND AA-(SO) 1000 Affirmed Corporation Karnataka State Finance Bond issue - 2006 IND AA-(SO) 3000 Affirmed Corporation Karur Vysya Bank Lower tier 2 subordinated IND A+ 3000 Suspended debt Mumbai International Airport Long-TL IND BBB+ 42310 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Mumbai International Airport FB limits IND BBB+ 1000 Affirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from INR420m) Mumbai International Airport Non-FB limits IND BBB+ 3550 Affirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from INR4.1bn) Nagpur Municipal Corporation LT bond issue IND AA(SO) 217 Affirmed Nickunj Eximp Enterprise Pvt LT Bk loans IND B+ 3.4 Withdrawn Ltd'S Nickunj Eximp Enterprise Pvt FB limits IND B+ 180 Withdrawn Ltd'S Punjab State Cooperative Milk FB limits IND BBB / 1400 Affirmed Producers' Federation Ltd IND A2 Punjab State Cooperative Milk Non-FB limits IND BBB / 200 Affirmed Producers' Federation Ltd IND A2 Rajshekhar Constructions Pvt FB limits IND B+ 90 Affirmed Ltd Tirupati Sugar Ltd Long-TL IND B 605 Affirmed (reduced from INR650m) Welcome Distilleries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 120 upgraded from IND BB- (enhanced from INR80.0m) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in