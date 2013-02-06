Feb 6 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 5, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Beekay International FB (packing credit/ post IND A4 95 Withdrawn shipment credit) limit Filtra Catalysts & Chemicals Non-FB credit Fac IND A4 30 Assigned Ltd Hela Systems Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1 72 Assigned Tara Aerospace Pvt Ltd NFB WC IND A1 76 Assigned Tata Advanced Systems Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1 200 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Charchco Electronics (I) Pvt FB limits IND B 152.5 Assigned Ltd Filtra Catalysts & Chemicals TL IND B+ 220.2 Assigned Ltd Filtra Catalysts & Chemicals FB limits IND B+/ 122.5 Assigned Ltd IND A4 Hcl Infosystems Ltd FB WC Bking Fac IND A+/ 2250 Affirmed/ IND A1+ Downgraded from IND AA- Hcl Infosystems Ltd Non-FB WC Bking Fac IND A+/ 31180 Affirmed/ IND A1+ Downgraded from IND AA- Hcl Infosystems Ltd NCD programme IND A+/ 800 Affirmed/ IND A1+ Downgraded from IND AA- Hela Systems Pvt Ltd FB WC IND A 328 Assigned L&T Samakhiali Gandhidham senior project Bk loans IND BBB 9620 Affirmed Tollway Pvt Ltd L&T Samakhiali Gandhidham NFB BG IND BBB 800 Affirmed Tollway Pvt Ltd Lafarge India Pvt Ltd Bond issuance IND AA+(exp) 5000 Assigned Neosa Electronics Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B 122.5 Assigned Platinum Trust 2013 Series A1 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 2067.57 Assigned Platinum Trust 2013 Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 1335.4 Assigned Platinum Trust 2013 Series A3 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 600.51 Assigned Stfcl Da January 2012 -01 purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 1559.9 Affirmed Stfcl Da January 2012 -01 SLCF IND BBB(SO) 213.3 Affirmed Tara Aerospace Pvt Ltd TL IND A 200 Assigned Tara Aerospace Pvt Ltd FB WC IND A 150 Assigned Tata Advanced Systems Ltd TL IND A 150 Assigned Tata Advanced Systems Ltd FB WC limit IND A 150 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)