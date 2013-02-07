Feb 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Small Operators Trust 2012 Series A1 PTC (PTCs IND AAA(SO) 901.8 Affirmed
Karnataka Cooperative Milk WC facility IND A 400 Assigned
Producers Federation (Kmf)
Ltds
Karnataka Cooperative Milk WC facility IND A (exp) 1000 Assigned
Producers Federation (Kmf)
Ltds
Orissa Order Suppliers Pvt Ltd CC limits IND B+ 170 Assigned
Small Operators Trust 2012 Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 6103.6 Affirmed
Small Operators Trust 2012 SLCF IND BBB(SO) 1014.3 Affirmed
STFCL DA Sep 2011 -01 Purchaser payouts IND AAA (SO) 1371.7 Affirmed
STFCL DA Sep 2011 -01 SLCF IND A (SO) 157.8 Upgraded from
IND BBB(SO)
Surya Vinayak Industries FB WC limits IND BBB/ 14000 Withdrawn
IND A3+
Vedanta Aluminium Ltds Short-TL facility (fully IND A- /IND 5000 Assigned
interchangeable into WC A2+/RWP
Fac)
Vedanta Aluminium Ltds Non-FB Fac IND A-/IND 5000 Assigned
A2+/ RWP
Vedanta Aluminium Ltds Non-FB WC Fac: IND AA(SO)/ 8000 Assigned
IND A1+(SO)
/RWP
Vedanta Aluminium Ltds Project finance Fac IND AA(SO)/ 161500 Assigned
RWP
Vedanta Aluminium Ltds FB WC Fac IND AA(SO)/ 2000 Assigned
RWP
