Feb 8 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 7, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd NFB WC limits IND A1+ 16035 Affirmed
reduced from INR24,587m)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
HPL Electric & Power Pvt Ltd long-TL IND BBB+ 163.5 Affirmed
(reduced from INR366.8m)
HPL Electric & Power Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+/ 3150 Affirmed
IND A2
(enhanced from INR2,300m)
HPL Electric & Power Pvt Ltd non-FB WC limits IND BBB+/ 4500 Affirmed
IND A2
(enhanced from INR3,320m)
NR Agarwal Industries Ltd TL LT IND D 1607.5 Downgraded
from IND
B+/RWN
NR Agarwal Industries Ltd FB limits LT IND D 440 Downgraded
from IND
B+/RWN
NR Agarwal Industries Ltd non-FB limits ST IND D 352.5 Downgraded
from IND
A4/RWN
Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd non-FB Bking limits IND AA 12350 Affirmed
(enhanced from INR10,000m)
Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd FB WC limits IND AA / IND 55444.9 Affirmed
A1+
(enhanced from INR38,991.5m)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
RWN-Rating Watch Negative
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
