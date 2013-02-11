Feb 11 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 8, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Videocon Industries Ltd (Vil) CP IND A1 6000 Withdrawn
/RWN
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Deltronix India Ltd's (Dil) Long-TL IND BBB 439.4 Assigned
Deltronix India Ltd's (Dil) Non-FB WC limits IND BBB 100 Assigned
/ IND A2
Deltronix India Ltd's (Dil) FB WC limits IND BBB / 246 Assigned
IND A2
Kail Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 /RWN 2250 Withdrawn
Kail Ltd FB limits IND BBB /RWN 2000 Withdrawn
Kail Ltd LT Bk loans IND BBB 4794.7 Withdrawn
/RWN
Pioneer Steels Long-TL IND B+ 11.7 Assigned
Pioneer Steels FB WC limits IND B+/ 200 Assigned
IND A4
Sargam Retails Pvt Ltd's Long-TL IND BBB 471.2 Affirmed
(reduced from INR955m)
Techno Electronics Ltd's TL IND A-(SO) 1695 Withdrawn
/ RWN
Techno Electronics Ltd's FB limits IND A-(SO) 1250 Withdrawn
/RWN /IND
A1(SO)/RWN
Techno Electronics Ltd's Non-FB limits IND A-(SO) 850 Withdrawn
/RWN/IND
A1(SO)/RWN
Value Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 2875 Withdrawn
/RWN
Value Industries Ltd FB limits: IND BBB+ 2250 Withdrawn
/RWN
Value Industries Ltd LT Bk loans IND BBB+ 1940.8 Withdrawn
/RWN
Videocon Industries Ltd (Vil) long-TL IND A- 44308 Withdrawn
/RWN
Videocon Industries Ltd (Vil) Fungible WC IND A-/RWN 2520 Withdrawn
/ IND A1
/RWN
Videocon Industries Ltd (Vil) Non-FB WC limits IND A- /RWN 6980 Withdrawn
/IND A1
/RWN;
Videocon Industries Ltd (Vil) FB WC limits IND A-/RWN 4500 Withdrawn
/IND A1
/RWN
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
RWN-Rating Watch Negative
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
