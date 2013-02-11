Feb 11 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 8, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Videocon Industries Ltd (Vil) CP IND A1 6000 Withdrawn /RWN LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Deltronix India Ltd's (Dil) Long-TL IND BBB 439.4 Assigned Deltronix India Ltd's (Dil) Non-FB WC limits IND BBB 100 Assigned / IND A2 Deltronix India Ltd's (Dil) FB WC limits IND BBB / 246 Assigned IND A2 Kail Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 /RWN 2250 Withdrawn Kail Ltd FB limits IND BBB /RWN 2000 Withdrawn Kail Ltd LT Bk loans IND BBB 4794.7 Withdrawn /RWN Pioneer Steels Long-TL IND B+ 11.7 Assigned Pioneer Steels FB WC limits IND B+/ 200 Assigned IND A4 Sargam Retails Pvt Ltd's Long-TL IND BBB 471.2 Affirmed (reduced from INR955m) Techno Electronics Ltd's TL IND A-(SO) 1695 Withdrawn / RWN Techno Electronics Ltd's FB limits IND A-(SO) 1250 Withdrawn /RWN /IND A1(SO)/RWN Techno Electronics Ltd's Non-FB limits IND A-(SO) 850 Withdrawn /RWN/IND A1(SO)/RWN Value Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 2875 Withdrawn /RWN Value Industries Ltd FB limits: IND BBB+ 2250 Withdrawn /RWN Value Industries Ltd LT Bk loans IND BBB+ 1940.8 Withdrawn /RWN Videocon Industries Ltd (Vil) long-TL IND A- 44308 Withdrawn /RWN Videocon Industries Ltd (Vil) Fungible WC IND A-/RWN 2520 Withdrawn / IND A1 /RWN Videocon Industries Ltd (Vil) Non-FB WC limits IND A- /RWN 6980 Withdrawn /IND A1 /RWN; Videocon Industries Ltd (Vil) FB WC limits IND A-/RWN 4500 Withdrawn /IND A1 /RWN ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected RWN-Rating Watch Negative INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)