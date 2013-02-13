Feb 13 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 12, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Petronet Lng Ltd'S ST IND A1+ - Affirmed
Segno Ceramics Pvt Ltd WC limit LT/ST IND A4+ 900 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Lafarge India Pvt Ltd'S NCD IND AA+ 5000 Assigned
Petronet Lng Ltd'S LT IND AA+ - Upgraded
From
IND AA
Segno Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL (facility not fully IND BB- 3400 Assigned
utilised till date)
Small Operators Trust 2013 second loss credit IND A+(SO) 161 Assigned
facility
Small Operators Trust 2013 Series A1 PTC IND AAA(SO) 3292.87 Assigned
Small Operators Trust 2013 Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 2301.9 Assigned
Small Operators Trust 2013 Series A3 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 1920.43 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
