Feb 14 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 13, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
I-Finance ST debt IND A1+ 7000 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
I-Finance LT debt IND AAA 7000 Affirmed
I-Finance lower Tier 2 subordinated IND AAA 8000 Affirmed
debt
Infrastructure Leasing & LT debt IND AAA 28750 Affirmed
Financial Services Ltds
(enhanced from INR16.45bn)
Infrastructure Leasing & lower Tier 2 subordinated IND AAA 1000 Affirmed
Financial Services Ltds debt
Precision Infomatic (M) Pvt Ltd TL outstanding LT IND B+ 9.3 Affirmed
(reduced from INR45m)
Precision Infomatic (M) Pvt Ltd non-FB WC limits LT/ST IND B+/ 100 Affirmed
IND A4
(enhanced from INR75m)
Precision Infomatic (M) Pvt Ltd FB WC limits LT/ST IND B+/ 190 Affirmed
(enhanced from INR170m) IND A4
Raipur Development Authority'S LT IND BBB+ 5000 Assigned
Skc Trading & Building FB facility a LT IND BB 100 Assigned
Materials Pvt Ltd
Union Bank Of India Perpetual Tier 1 notes IND AA 3000 Affirmed
Union Bank Of India Upper Tier 2 bonds IND AA 10000 Affirmed
Union Bank Of India Lower Tier 2 bonds IND AA+ 10000 Affirmed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)