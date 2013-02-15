Feb 15 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 14, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Polycab Cables Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND A2+ 80 Withdrawn Polycab Cables Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac IND A2+ 160 Withdrawn Polycab Wires Industries Pvt FB WC limits IND A3 300 Withdrawn Ltd Polycab Wires Industries Pvt non-FB WC limits IND A3 410 Withdrawn Ltd Polycab Wires Pvt Ltd non-FB limit IND A1 15010 Affirmed (reduced from INR21bn) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Indian Acrylics Ltd TL IND BB+ 89.5 Affirmed (reduced from INR 191.7m) Indian Acrylics Ltd FB limit IND BB+/ IND 170 Affirmed A4+ Indian Acrylics Ltd non-FB limits IND BB+/ IND 1235 Affirmed A4+ (enhanced from INR 1210m) Kumarapalayam Tollways Ltd senior project Bk loans IND B- 3190 Downgraded from IND BB- Kumarapalayam Tollways Ltd subordinate loans IND B- 200 Downgraded from IND B+ Polycab Wires Industries Pvt CC (interchangeable with IND BBB- 300 Withdrawn Ltd other FB WC) Polycab Wires Pvt Ltd TL IND A 800 Withdrawn Polycab Wires Pvt Ltd FB limit IND A/ 9000 Affirmed IND A1 (enhanced from INR7.95bn) Salem Tollways Ltd subordinate loans IND B- 200 Downgraded from IND B+ Salem Tollways Ltd senior project Bk loans IND B- 2230 Downgraded from IND BB- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)