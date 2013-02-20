Feb 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 19, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Bank Ltd ST Issuer rating IND A1+ - Affirmed Andhra Bank Ltd Certificates of deposits IND A1+ 40000 Affirmed programme Greaves Cotton Ltds Gcl CP IND A1+ 500 Affirmed Greaves Cotton Ltds Gcl Non-FB limits IND A1+ 2200 Affirmed Kiri Industries Ltds Non-FB Bk limits IND D 365 Downgraded from IND A2+ Olive Tex Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND D 50 Downgraded from IND A4 enhanced from INR41m Real Image Media Technologies Non-FB working-capital IND A2 40 Affirmed Pvt. Ltd.S limits enhanced from INR35m Srei Equipment Finance Pvt Ltd ST Issuer rating IND A1 - Withdrawn Srei Infrastructure Finance ST Issuer rating IND A1 - Withdrawn Ltd(SIFL) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Bank Ltds Fixed deposit programme IND TAA+ - Downgraded from IND TAAA LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Bank Ltds Subordinated bonds IND AA 15000 Downgraded from IND AA+ Arjun Agro Foods Long-TL IND B 39 Assigned Arjun Agro Foods FB WC limits IND B / IND 275 Assigned A4 Greaves Cotton Ltds Gcl FB limits IND AA 650 Affirmed Kiri Industries Ltds NCDs programme IND D 1000 Downgraded from IND BBB+ Kiri Industries Ltds Long-TL IND D 666.4 Downgraded from IND BBB+ Kiri Industries Ltds FB Bk limits IND D 1700 Downgraded from IND BBB+ Olive Tex Silk Mills Pvt Ltds TL IND D 48.9 Downgraded from IND C reduced from INR51.3m Olive Tex Silk Mills Pvt Ltds FB WC limits IND D 250 Downgraded from IND C and IND A4 (enhanced from INR180m) Platinum Trust - Feb 2013 - Series A PTCs IND AAA(SO) 3096.97 Assigned Tranche 2S (exp) Profit Shoe Company Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / IND 100 Assigned A4+ Real Image Media Technologies Long-TL IND BBB 555 Affirmed Pvt. Ltd.S enhanced from INR394.1m Real Image Media Technologies FB working-capital limits: IND BBB / 255 Affirmed Pvt. Ltd.S IND A2 (enhanced from INR225m) Small Business Trust 2013S Series A1 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 1290.2 Assigned (exp) Small Business Trust 2013S Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 546.4 Assigned (exp) Small Business Trust 2013S Series A3 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 206.8 Assigned (exp) Srei Equipment Finance Pvt Ltd LT Issuer rating IND AA- - Withdrawn Srei Equipment Finance Pvt Ltd Senior debt NCDs IND AA- - Withdrawn Srei Equipment Finance Pvt Ltd Lower tier 2 subordinated IND AA- - Withdrawn debt Srei Infrastructure Finance LT Issuer rating IND A+ - Withdrawn Ltd (SIFL) Srei Infrastructure Finance Lower Tier II sub-debt IND A+ 2500 Withdrawn Ltd (SIFL) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)