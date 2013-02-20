Feb 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 19, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Andhra Bank Ltd ST Issuer rating IND A1+ - Affirmed
Andhra Bank Ltd Certificates of deposits IND A1+ 40000 Affirmed
programme
Greaves Cotton Ltds Gcl CP IND A1+ 500 Affirmed
Greaves Cotton Ltds Gcl Non-FB limits IND A1+ 2200 Affirmed
Kiri Industries Ltds Non-FB Bk limits IND D 365 Downgraded
from IND A2+
Olive Tex Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND D 50 Downgraded
from IND A4
enhanced from INR41m
Real Image Media Technologies Non-FB working-capital IND A2 40 Affirmed
Pvt. Ltd.S limits
enhanced from INR35m
Srei Equipment Finance Pvt Ltd ST Issuer rating IND A1 - Withdrawn
Srei Infrastructure Finance ST Issuer rating IND A1 - Withdrawn
Ltd(SIFL)
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Andhra Bank Ltds Fixed deposit programme IND TAA+ - Downgraded
from IND TAAA
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Andhra Bank Ltds Subordinated bonds IND AA 15000 Downgraded
from IND AA+
Arjun Agro Foods Long-TL IND B 39 Assigned
Arjun Agro Foods FB WC limits IND B / IND 275 Assigned
A4
Greaves Cotton Ltds Gcl FB limits IND AA 650 Affirmed
Kiri Industries Ltds NCDs programme IND D 1000 Downgraded
from IND BBB+
Kiri Industries Ltds Long-TL IND D 666.4 Downgraded
from IND BBB+
Kiri Industries Ltds FB Bk limits IND D 1700 Downgraded
from IND BBB+
Olive Tex Silk Mills Pvt Ltds TL IND D 48.9 Downgraded
from IND C
reduced from INR51.3m
Olive Tex Silk Mills Pvt Ltds FB WC limits IND D 250 Downgraded
from IND C
and IND A4
(enhanced from INR180m)
Platinum Trust - Feb 2013 - Series A PTCs IND AAA(SO) 3096.97 Assigned
Tranche 2S (exp)
Profit Shoe Company Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / IND 100 Assigned
A4+
Real Image Media Technologies Long-TL IND BBB 555 Affirmed
Pvt. Ltd.S
enhanced from INR394.1m
Real Image Media Technologies FB working-capital limits: IND BBB / 255 Affirmed
Pvt. Ltd.S IND A2
(enhanced from INR225m)
Small Business Trust 2013S Series A1 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 1290.2 Assigned
(exp)
Small Business Trust 2013S Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 546.4 Assigned
(exp)
Small Business Trust 2013S Series A3 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 206.8 Assigned
(exp)
Srei Equipment Finance Pvt Ltd LT Issuer rating IND AA- - Withdrawn
Srei Equipment Finance Pvt Ltd Senior debt NCDs IND AA- - Withdrawn
Srei Equipment Finance Pvt Ltd Lower tier 2 subordinated IND AA- - Withdrawn
debt
Srei Infrastructure Finance LT Issuer rating IND A+ - Withdrawn
Ltd (SIFL)
Srei Infrastructure Finance Lower Tier II sub-debt IND A+ 2500 Withdrawn
Ltd (SIFL)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
