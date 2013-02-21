Feb 21 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 20, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arc Marine Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 45 Downgraded from IND A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arc Marine Pvt Ltd TL IND D 254.2 Downgraded from IND BB Arc Marine Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 30 Downgraded from IND BB Goldstar Metal Solutions Pvt. FB limits IND BB-/ IND 150 Assigned Ltd A4+ Kalinga Institute Of Long-TL Bk Fac IND BBB- 2474.92 Affirmed Industrial Technology Society (enhanced from INR2,190.70m) Kalinga Institute Of FB facility (overdraft) IND BBB- 500 Affirmed Industrial Technology Society (enhanced from INR452.50m) Kalinga Institute Of non-FB facility (BGs) IND BBB- 70 Affirmed Industrial Technology Society (reduced from INR90m) Magneti Marelli Motherson Auto TL IND BBB- 159.38 Upgraded from System Ltd IND BB+ (reduced from INR237.5m) Magneti Marelli Motherson Auto FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 150 Upgraded from System Ltd IND A3 IND BB+/ IND A4+ Magneti Marelli Motherson Auto Non-FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 50 Assigned System Ltd IND A3 Maithon Power Ltd Senior project TL IND A 31150 Upgraded from IND A- Maithon Power Ltd FB WC limits IND A 2410 Upgraded from IND A- Maithon Power Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A 1250 Upgraded from IND A- (reduced from INR 2,150m) St.Mary Educational Society TL IND B- 297.9 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)