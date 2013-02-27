Feb 27 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 26, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- All Services Global Pvt Ltds Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 120 Affirmed (Asgpl) Baby Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 100 Assigned Vikrant Forge Ltds (Vfl) Non-FB limits IND A4+ 80 Affirmed (increased from INR60m) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- All Services Global Pvt Ltds LT Bk loans IND BB+ 64.7 Affirmed (Asgpl) (reduced from INR 132.5m) All Services Global Pvt Ltds FB WC limits IND BB+ 270 Affirmed (Asgpl) (increased from INR 230m) Aradhya Steels Pvt Ltds Long-TL IND BB- 156.2 Upgraded from IND C (reduced from INR243.7m) Aradhya Steels Pvt Ltds FB limits IND BB-/ IND 400 Upgraded A4+ from IND D Aradhya Steels Pvt Ltds Non-FB limits IND BB-/ IND 65 Upgraded A4+ from IND D (reduced from INR65.4m) Baby Engineering Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 30.2 Assigned Baby Engineering Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 110 Assigned Gvrmp Whagdhari Ribbanpally Senior project Bk loans IND BB+ 2137.3 Affirmed Tollway Pvt Ltds Indian Receivable Trust Second loss credit IND A (SO) 226.84 Assigned 2013 facility (SLCF) (exp) Indian Receivable Trust Series A PTC IND AAA (SO) 2984.77 Assigned 2013 (exp) Supreme Suyog Funicular Bk loans IND BB+ 500 Assigned Ropeways Pvt Ltds Tebma Shipyard Ltds LT debt IND D 1800 Withdrawn Tebma Shipyard Ltds CC/export packing credit IND D 3700 Withdrawn limits Tebma Shipyard Ltds Non-FB limits IND D 16000 Withdrawn Vikrant Forge Ltds (Vfl) Long-TL IND BB- 299.3 Affirmed (increased from INR33m) Vikrant Forge Ltds (Vfl) FB limits IND BB- 260 Affirmed (increased from INR220m) Vishnu Chemicals Ltds Long-TL IND D 545.4 Assigned Vishnu Chemicals Ltds FB limits IND D 993.5 Assigned Vishnu Chemicals Ltds Non-FB limits IND D 880 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)