Feb 27 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 26, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
All Services Global Pvt Ltds Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 120 Affirmed
(Asgpl)
Baby Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 100 Assigned
Vikrant Forge Ltds (Vfl) Non-FB limits IND A4+ 80 Affirmed
(increased from INR60m)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
All Services Global Pvt Ltds LT Bk loans IND BB+ 64.7 Affirmed
(Asgpl)
(reduced from INR 132.5m)
All Services Global Pvt Ltds FB WC limits IND BB+ 270 Affirmed
(Asgpl)
(increased from INR 230m)
Aradhya Steels Pvt Ltds Long-TL IND BB- 156.2 Upgraded
from IND C
(reduced from INR243.7m)
Aradhya Steels Pvt Ltds FB limits IND BB-/ IND 400 Upgraded
A4+ from IND D
Aradhya Steels Pvt Ltds Non-FB limits IND BB-/ IND 65 Upgraded
A4+ from IND D
(reduced from INR65.4m)
Baby Engineering Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 30.2 Assigned
Baby Engineering Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 110 Assigned
Gvrmp Whagdhari Ribbanpally Senior project Bk loans IND BB+ 2137.3 Affirmed
Tollway Pvt Ltds
Indian Receivable Trust Second loss credit IND A (SO) 226.84 Assigned
2013 facility (SLCF) (exp)
Indian Receivable Trust Series A PTC IND AAA (SO) 2984.77 Assigned
2013 (exp)
Supreme Suyog Funicular Bk loans IND BB+ 500 Assigned
Ropeways Pvt Ltds
Tebma Shipyard Ltds LT debt IND D 1800 Withdrawn
Tebma Shipyard Ltds CC/export packing credit IND D 3700 Withdrawn
limits
Tebma Shipyard Ltds Non-FB limits IND D 16000 Withdrawn
Vikrant Forge Ltds (Vfl) Long-TL IND BB- 299.3 Affirmed
(increased from INR33m)
Vikrant Forge Ltds (Vfl) FB limits IND BB- 260 Affirmed
(increased from INR220m)
Vishnu Chemicals Ltds Long-TL IND D 545.4 Assigned
Vishnu Chemicals Ltds FB limits IND D 993.5 Assigned
Vishnu Chemicals Ltds Non-FB limits IND D 880 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
