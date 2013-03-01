Mar 1 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 28, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Devi Fisheries Ltd Non-FB facility IND A2 100 Assigned Tecumseh Products India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 532.5 Affirmed The Bank Of Tokyo Mitsubishi CDs programme IND A1+ 2500 Affirmed Ufj LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Devi Fisheries Ltd FB WC facility IND BB / IND 800 Assigned A2 Fullerton Da Cv Dec 2011 SLCF IND A+(SO) 100 Upgraded from IND BBB(SO) Fullerton Da Cv Dec 2011 Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 568.8 Affirmed Jubilant Agri And Consumer Long-TL IND BBB- 2400 Assigned Products Ltd Jubilant Agri And Consumer FB WC limits IND BBB- / 750 Assigned Products Ltd IND A3 Jubilant Agri And Consumer Non-FB WC limits IND BBB- / 1650 Assigned Products Ltd IND A3 Shriram City Union Finance Co. Series A PTCs IND AAA(SO) 1967.1 Assigned Ltd Stfcl Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 185.4 Upgraded from IND BBB(SO) Stfcl Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 1457.7 Affirmed Tecumseh Products India Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B / IND 250 Assigned A4 Tecumseh Products India Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B / IND 530 Upgraded from A4 IND B- / Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)