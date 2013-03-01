Mar 1 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 28, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Devi Fisheries Ltd Non-FB facility IND A2 100 Assigned
Tecumseh Products India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 532.5 Affirmed
The Bank Of Tokyo Mitsubishi CDs programme IND A1+ 2500 Affirmed
Ufj
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Devi Fisheries Ltd FB WC facility IND BB / IND 800 Assigned
A2
Fullerton Da Cv Dec 2011 SLCF IND A+(SO) 100 Upgraded from
IND BBB(SO)
Fullerton Da Cv Dec 2011 Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 568.8 Affirmed
Jubilant Agri And Consumer Long-TL IND BBB- 2400 Assigned
Products Ltd
Jubilant Agri And Consumer FB WC limits IND BBB- / 750 Assigned
Products Ltd IND A3
Jubilant Agri And Consumer Non-FB WC limits IND BBB- / 1650 Assigned
Products Ltd IND A3
Shriram City Union Finance Co. Series A PTCs IND AAA(SO) 1967.1 Assigned
Ltd
Stfcl Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 185.4 Upgraded from
IND BBB(SO)
Stfcl Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 1457.7 Affirmed
Tecumseh Products India Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B / IND 250 Assigned
A4
Tecumseh Products India Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B / IND 530 Upgraded from
A4 IND B- /
Affirmed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)