Mar 6 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 5, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Enam Finance Pvt Ltd CP (CP) programme IND A1+ 2000 Assigned Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 10700 Affirmed (enhanced from INR7.4bn) Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd ST debt IND A4+ 516 Affirmed (reduced from INR6.4bn) Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd CP programme IND A4+ 3000 Affirmed (carved out of the fund-based limits) Mahalakshmi Infraprojects Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 1250 Assigned Pv Infra Project Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 32.1 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air Works India Engineering FB WC limits IND BBB+ / 600 Assigned Pvt Ltd IND A2+ Air Works India Engineering Non-FB WC limits IND BBB+ / 250.1 Assigned Pvt Ltd IND A2+ Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 227.2 Assigned Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- / 700 Assigned IND A4+ Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB- / 5 Assigned IND A4+ Essar Oil Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+ 3330 Upgraded from IND BBB- Fair Exports India Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 355.3 Assigned Fair Exports India Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- / 940 Assigned IND A4+ Fair Exports India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB- / 35 Assigned IND A4+ Heg Ltd Long-TL IND A+ 2316.7 Downgraded from IND AA- (enhanced from INR740.50m): Heg Ltd NCD programme IND A+ 1000 Downgraded from IND AA- Heg Ltd NCD (NCD) programmes IND A+ 1500 Withdrawn Heg Ltd FB WC Fac LT/ST IND A+ / IND 10000 Downgraded A1+ from IND AA-/Affirmed (enhanced from INR8,500m): Heg Ltd Non-FB working Fac LT/ST IND A+ / IND 3500 Downgraded A1+ from IND AA-/Affirmed (enhanced from INR3,000m): Hindustan Petroleum Proposed bond issue IND AAA 10000 Assigned Corporation Ltd IVRCL Ltd Consortium FB limits IND BBB+ 10000 Withdrawn IVRCL Ltd Project-specific FB limits IND BBB+ 7500 Withdrawn IVRCL Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+ 3000 Withdrawn IVRCL Ltd NCD programme IND BBB+ 3200 Withdrawn IVRCL Ltd NCD programme IND BBB+ 7500 Withdrawn IVRCL Ltd Consortium non-FBL IND BBB+ / 52000 Withdrawn IND A2+ IVRCL Ltd Project-specific non-FBL IND BBB+ / 110.6 Withdrawn IND A2+ Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd TL IND BB+ 4900 Affirmed reduced from INR12.4bn) Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd FB limits IND BB+ / 15000 Affirmed IND A4+ (enhanced from INR9.2bn) Jalandhar Amritsar Tollways LT Bk loans IND B- 1749 Downgraded Ltd from IND BB- Mahalakshmi Infraprojects Ltd long-TL IND BBB 46.4 Assigned Mahalakshmi Infraprojects Ltd FB limits IND BBB 710 Assigned Pv Infra Project Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- / 25 Assigned IND A4+ Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure FB WC limits IND BB+ / 150 Assigned Pvt Ltd IND A4+ Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Non-FB limits IND BB+ / 340.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd IND A4+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)