Jul 12 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 11, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balkrishna Synthetics Ltd non-FB limits IND A3 10 Affirmed Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 400 Assigned Ismt Ltd NFB WC limits (enhanced IND A2+ 9600 Downgraded from INR8.75bn) from IND A1 Ismt Ltd commercial programme IND A2+ 500 Downgraded (craved out of WC limits) from IND A1 Karan Kothari Jewellers Pvt. Non-FB limits IND A4 50 Affirmed Ltd. Pawar Electro Systems Pvt. Ltd non-FB limits IND A3 85 Assigned Psl Ltd non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 26440 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balkrishna Synthetics Ltd TL IND BBB- 96.5 Affirmed Balkrishna Synthetics Ltd CC limits IND BBB- / 10 Affirmed IND A3 Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 239.8 Assigned Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ / IND 923.1 Assigned A4 Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+. Assigned Gtl Infrastructure Ltd long-TL/Fac IND C 37250 Migrated from IND C Gtl Infrastructure Ltd non-FB WC limits IND C 750 Migrated from IND A4 IND C / IND A4 Ismt Ltd LT debt (enhanced from IND A- 3000 Downgraded INR2.3bn) from IND A Ismt Ltd LT debt outstanding IND A- 121.3 Downgraded (enhanced from USD105.3m) from IND A Ismt Ltd LT debt outstanding IND A- 12.7 Downgraded (reduced from EUR15.9m) from IND A Ismt Ltd FB WC limits IND A-/ 4000 Downgraded IND A2+ from IND A IND A1 Jai Bhavani Furnishing Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Jai Bhavani Furnishing Pvt Ltd FB facility IND BB- 54 Assigned Jubilant Motorworks Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Jubilant Motorworks Pvt Ltd LT Bk loan IND BBB- 378.89 Assigned Jubilant Motorworks Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 450 Assigned IND A3 Jubilant Motorworks Pvt Ltd non-FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 650 Assigned IND A3 Karan Kothari Jewellers Pvt. TL IND B+ 15.3 Affirmed Ltd. Karan Kothari Jewellers Pvt. FB CC limits IND B+ 850 Affirmed Ltd. Kurinji Super Specialities FB CC limit IND C 15 Assigned Hospital Ltd Kurinji Super Specialities TL IND C 80 Assigned Hospital Ltd Kurinji Super Specialities LT Issuer Rating IND D Assigned Hospital Ltd Morning Staar Apparels FB limits IND BB- 20 Assigned Morning Staar Apparels Non-FB limits IND BB-/ 100 Assigned IND A4+ Omne Agate Systems Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Assigned Omne Agate Systems Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB+/ 950 Assigned IND A3+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 