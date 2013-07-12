Jul 12 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
July 11, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Balkrishna Synthetics Ltd non-FB limits IND A3 10 Affirmed
Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 400 Assigned
Ismt Ltd NFB WC limits (enhanced IND A2+ 9600 Downgraded
from INR8.75bn) from IND A1
Ismt Ltd commercial programme IND A2+ 500 Downgraded
(craved out of WC limits) from IND A1
Karan Kothari Jewellers Pvt. Non-FB limits IND A4 50 Affirmed
Ltd.
Pawar Electro Systems Pvt. Ltd non-FB limits IND A3 85 Assigned
Psl Ltd non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 26440 Withdrawn
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Balkrishna Synthetics Ltd TL IND BBB- 96.5 Affirmed
Balkrishna Synthetics Ltd CC limits IND BBB- / 10 Affirmed
IND A3
Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 239.8 Assigned
Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ / IND 923.1 Assigned
A4
Bhuwalka Steel Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+. Assigned
Gtl Infrastructure Ltd long-TL/Fac IND C 37250 Migrated from
IND C
Gtl Infrastructure Ltd non-FB WC limits IND C 750 Migrated from
IND A4 IND C / IND A4
Ismt Ltd LT debt (enhanced from IND A- 3000 Downgraded
INR2.3bn) from IND A
Ismt Ltd LT debt outstanding IND A- 121.3 Downgraded
(enhanced from USD105.3m) from IND A
Ismt Ltd LT debt outstanding IND A- 12.7 Downgraded
(reduced from EUR15.9m) from IND A
Ismt Ltd FB WC limits IND A-/ 4000 Downgraded
IND A2+ from IND A
IND A1
Jai Bhavani Furnishing Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Jai Bhavani Furnishing Pvt Ltd FB facility IND BB- 54 Assigned
Jubilant Motorworks Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Jubilant Motorworks Pvt Ltd LT Bk loan IND BBB- 378.89 Assigned
Jubilant Motorworks Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 450 Assigned
IND A3
Jubilant Motorworks Pvt Ltd non-FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 650 Assigned
IND A3
Karan Kothari Jewellers Pvt. TL IND B+ 15.3 Affirmed
Ltd.
Karan Kothari Jewellers Pvt. FB CC limits IND B+ 850 Affirmed
Ltd.
Kurinji Super Specialities FB CC limit IND C 15 Assigned
Hospital Ltd
Kurinji Super Specialities TL IND C 80 Assigned
Hospital Ltd
Kurinji Super Specialities LT Issuer Rating IND D Assigned
Hospital Ltd
Morning Staar Apparels FB limits IND BB- 20 Assigned
Morning Staar Apparels Non-FB limits IND BB-/ 100 Assigned
IND A4+
Omne Agate Systems Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Assigned
Omne Agate Systems Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB+/ 950 Assigned
IND A3+
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
