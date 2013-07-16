Jul 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
July 15, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
J.G. Hosiery Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 40.1 Upgraded from
IND A3+
(increased from INR33.2m)
R.S.V. Constructions Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 150 Affirmed
Rural Electrification ST borrowing programme IND A1+ 50000 Affirmed
Corporation Ltd
(enhanced from INR25bn)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adarsh Realty & Hotels Pvt Long-TL IND B 2750 Suspended
Ltd'S
J.G. Hosiery Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+ 226.1 Upgraded from
IND BBB
(increased from INR100.5m)
J.G. Hosiery Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ / 900 Upgraded from
IND A2 IND BBB / IND
A3+
(increased from INR460.5m)
Kasargod Power Corporation WC loan IND B+ 65 Assigned
Ltd'S
Mittapalli Agro Enterprises FB WC limits IND B/ 70 Affirmed
IND A4
R.S.V. Constructions Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB-/ 75 Upgraded from
IND A4+ IND BB-
Stfcl Da Mar 2012-03 Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 554.8 Affirmed
Stfcl Da Mar 2012-03 SLCF IND BBB(SO) 93.4 Affirmed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
