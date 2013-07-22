Jul 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 19, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gspc Gas Co. Ltd CP/ST debt (carved out of IND A1 350 Affirmed FB WC limits): Kalpataru Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 2 Assigned Prafullya Cold Storage Non-FB limits IND A4 39.8 Assigned S.B. Cold Storage Industries Non-FB limits IND A4 2 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sinha Cold Storage & Warehouse Non-FB limits IND A4 1.5 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balaji Powertronics Non-FB WC Fac IND A- / 250 Downgraded IND A1 from IND A /Affirmed Balaji Powertronics FB WC Fac IND A- / 750 Downgraded IND A1 from IND A Affirmed Gspc Gas Co. Ltd NCD programme: IND A 1000 Affirmed Gspc Gas Co. Ltd FB and non-FB WC limits IND A / 1450 Affirmed IND A1 Himachal Power Products FB WC Fac IND A- / 250 Upgraded from IND A1 IND BBB-/ IND A3 Himachal Power Products Non-FB WC Fac IND A- / 110 Upgraded from IND A1 IND BBB-/ IND A3 Kalpataru Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B- 41.8 Assigned Kalpataru Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B- / 78.8 Assigned IND A4 Microtek International Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND A- / 350 Assigned IND A1 Microtek International Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A- / 243 Assigned IND A1 Prafullya Cold Storage Long-TL IND B- 12 Assigned Prafullya Cold Storage FB limits IND B- / 39.8 Assigned IND A4 S.B. Cold Storage Industries Long-TL IND B- 55.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd S.B. Cold Storage Industries FB limits IND B- / 78.7 Assigned Pvt Ltd IND A4 Shivalik Industries FB WC Fac IND A- / 250 upgraded from IND A1 IND BBB- / IND A3 Shivalik Industries Non-FB WC Fac IND A- / 105 upgraded from IND A1 IND BBB- / IND A3 Sinha Cold Storage & Warehouse Long-TL IND B- 12 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Sinha Cold Storage & Warehouse FB limits IND B- / 45.1 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd IND A4 Universal Power Products FB WC Fac IND A- / 160 Assigned IND A1 Universal Power Products Non-FB WC Fac IND A- / 80 Assigned IND A1 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)