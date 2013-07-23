Jul 23 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 22, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hpcl-Mittal Energy Ltd CP programme (within FB WC IND A1+ 15000 Assigned limits): Hpcl-Mittal Energy Ltd FB WC limits IND AA-\IND 51000 Assigned A1+ Hpcl-Mittal Energy Ltd non-FB WC limits IND AA-\IND 46000 Assigned A1+ Manchukonda Prakasham non-FB WC limits IND A2+ 130 Assigned Industries India Pvt Ltd Mihijam Vanaspati Ltd non-fund- based limits IND A4 100 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4 Mountain Spinning Mills Ltd non-FB Fac IND A4 40 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4 The Tuticorin Spinning Mills non-FB Fac IND A4 36 Migrated from Ltd (suspended) IND A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amaravathi Sri Venkatesa Paper TL IND D 118.6 Migrated from Mills Ltd (suspended) IND B Amaravathi Sri Venkatesa Paper fund based WC limit IND D 57.5 Migrated from Mills Ltd (suspended) IND B Amaravathi Sri Venkatesa Paper non-FB Fac IND D 102.5 Migrated from Mills Ltd (suspended) IND B Bangalore Metro Rail proposed secured IND AA(exp) 2000 Assigned Corporation Ltd non-convertible and TB Bangalore Metro Rail proposed secured IND AA(exp) 5000 Assigned Corporation Ltd non-convertible and TB Borah Brothers Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 100 Upgraded from IND BB- (enhanced from INR60m) Cauvery Iron & Steel (I) Ltd Bk Fac IND B+(exp) 260 Assigned / IND A4(exp) Cauvery Iron & Steel (I) Ltd TL IND B+/ 1500 Assigned Cauvery Iron & Steel (I) Ltd FB limits IND B+/ IND 1220 Assigned A4 Cauvery Iron & Steel (I) Ltd Non-FB limits IND B+/ IND 520 Assigned A4 Dadiji Steels Ltd TL IND BB 6.83 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB Dadiji Steels Ltd FB Fac IND BB 57.5 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB Ennore Coke Ltd TL IND B 367.7 Migrated from (suspended) IND B Ennore Coke Ltd FB limits IND B Migrated from (suspended) IND B/IND A4 /IND A4(suspended) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)