Jul 26 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 25, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- My Home Industries Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A1+ 422.5 Assigned Prafullya Cold Storage Non-FB limits IND A4 1.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gold Plus Glass Industry Ltd FB WC limits IND D 920 Migrated from IND D Gold Plus Glass Industry Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND D 250 Migrated from IND D Gold Plus Glass Industry Ltd LT Bk loan IND D 625.8 Migrated from IND D Gr Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL LT IND BBB 43.6 Affirmed Gr Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL LT IND BBB 104.1 Affirmed Gr Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 18.3 Affirmed (including buyer's credit of INR278m) Gr Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT IND BBB 10 Affirmed Gr Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND BBB/ 25 Affirmed IND A2 Hansa Metallics Ltd Long-TL IND BB 208.3 Suspended Hansa Metallics Ltd FB WC limits IND BB/ 770 Suspended IND A4+ My Home Industries Ltd Bk Fac IND AA(exp) 177.5 Assigned /IND A1+(exp) My Home Industries Ltd FB Fac IND AA / 1600 Assigned IND A1+ Prafullya Cold Storage Long-TL IND B- 12 Assigned Prafullya Cold Storage FB limits IND B-/ 39.8 Assigned IND A4 Winner Nippon Electronics Ltd LT loans IND B+ 37.6 Suspended Winner Nippon Electronics Ltd FB WC limits IND B+/ 75 Suspended IND A4 Winner Nippon Electronics Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND B+/ 50 Suspended IND A4 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.