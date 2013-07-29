Jul 29 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 26, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cmb Spinning Mills Non-FB limits IND A4 173 Assigned Kali Bmh Systems Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 225 Migrated from IND A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amaravathy Spinning Mills Long-TL IND C 156 Migrated from IND D Amaravathy Spinning Mills FB WC limit IND C 25 Migrated from IND C Amaravathy Spinning Mills NFB WC limit: IND C 663 Migrated from IND C Amaravathy Spinning Mills long-TL: IND D 303 Migrated from IND D Amaravathy Spinning Mills LT Issuer Rating IND D Suspended Benaka Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Assigned Benaka Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd LT Loan IND D 599 Assigned Benaka Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 175 Assigned Citycom Networks Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Upgraded from IND B+ Citycom Networks Pvt Ltd LT Bk loan IND BB- 278 Upgraded from IND B+ Cmb Spinning Mills LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Cmb Spinning Mills FB limits IND B+ 25 Assigned Cmb Spinning Mills Outstanding TL IND B+ 20588 Assigned Damodar Valley Corporation bonds programme IND AAA(SO) 26000 Assigned Feedatives Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Suspended Feedatives Pharma Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B 130 Suspended Galaxy Exports Pvt Ltd long-TL IND B 283 migrated from IND B Galaxy Exports Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B 65 migrated from IND B Galaxy Exports Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Suspended Kali Bmh Systems Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 426 Migrated from IND BB- Kali Bmh Systems Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Suspended Kali Bmh Systems Pvt Ltd combined limits IND BB - / 120 Migrated from IND A4+ IND BB- / IND A4+ Nava Karnataka Steels Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Assigned Nava Karnataka Steels Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 71 Assigned Nava Karnataka Steels Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 220 Assigned Petronet Lng Ltd NCD IND AA+ 3000 Assigned Shree Bankey Behari FB limit IND BBB - 2900 Affirmed (exp) / IND A3 (exp) Shree Bankey Behari FB limit IND BBB - / 1900 Affirmed IND A3 Shree Bankey Behari FB limit IND BBB - / 700 Affirmed IND A3 Shree Bankey Behari LT Issuer Rating IND BBB - / Affirmed IND BB+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)