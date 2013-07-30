Jul 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
July 29, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 19.7 Migrated
(suspended) from
IND A3
Shivam Meltech Pvt. Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4 6.5 Migrated
(suspended) from
IND A4
Tijiya Steel Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4 47.5 Migrated
(suspended) from
IND A4
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Peerless Hospitex Hospital Long-TL IND B+ 145 Upgraded
and Research Center Ltd from
IND B-
Peerless Hospitex Hospital FB limits IND B+ 50 Upgraded
and Research Center Ltd from
IND B-
Belgaum Wind Farms Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 586.98 Assigned
Belgaum Wind Farms Pvt Ltd CC facility IND BBB- 25 Assigned
Belgaum Wind Farms Pvt Ltd Credit exposure limit IND BBB- 15.6 Assigned
(non-FB)
Claridges Hotel Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 805 Suspended
Claridges Hotel Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Suspended
Damodar Valley Corporation Bonds programme IND AA- 6400 Affirmed
Damodar Valley Corporation LT Issuer Rating IND AA-. Affirmed
Damodar Valley Corporation Bonds programme IND AAA(SO) 44000 Affirmed
Damodar Valley Corporation Bonds programme IND AAA(SO) 26000 Affirmed
Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Suspended
Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd LT loans IND BBB- 75.9 Migrated
(suspended) from
IND BBB-
Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd Fund based WC limits IND BBB- 150 Migrated
(suspended) from
IND BBB-
Shivam Meltech Pvt. Ltd TL IND B 280 Migrated
(suspended) from
IND B
Shivam Meltech Pvt. Ltd FB limits IND B 48.5 Migrated
(suspended) from
IND B
Shivam Meltech Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Suspended
Tijiya Steel Pvt Ltd FB Fac/CC IND C 50 Migrated
(suspended) from
IND C
Tijiya Steel Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND C Suspended
Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Suspended
Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd TL IND D 2781.5 Migrated
(suspended) from IND D
Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd FB WC Fac IND D 3345.9 Migrated
(suspended) from IND D
Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd Non-FB WC limits: IND D 237.5 Migrated
(suspended) from IND D
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
