Jul 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 29, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 19.7 Migrated (suspended) from IND A3 Shivam Meltech Pvt. Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4 6.5 Migrated (suspended) from IND A4 Tijiya Steel Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4 47.5 Migrated (suspended) from IND A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Peerless Hospitex Hospital Long-TL IND B+ 145 Upgraded and Research Center Ltd from IND B- Peerless Hospitex Hospital FB limits IND B+ 50 Upgraded and Research Center Ltd from IND B- Belgaum Wind Farms Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 586.98 Assigned Belgaum Wind Farms Pvt Ltd CC facility IND BBB- 25 Assigned Belgaum Wind Farms Pvt Ltd Credit exposure limit IND BBB- 15.6 Assigned (non-FB) Claridges Hotel Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 805 Suspended Claridges Hotel Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Suspended Damodar Valley Corporation Bonds programme IND AA- 6400 Affirmed Damodar Valley Corporation LT Issuer Rating IND AA-. Affirmed Damodar Valley Corporation Bonds programme IND AAA(SO) 44000 Affirmed Damodar Valley Corporation Bonds programme IND AAA(SO) 26000 Affirmed Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Suspended Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd LT loans IND BBB- 75.9 Migrated (suspended) from IND BBB- Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd Fund based WC limits IND BBB- 150 Migrated (suspended) from IND BBB- Shivam Meltech Pvt. Ltd TL IND B 280 Migrated (suspended) from IND B Shivam Meltech Pvt. Ltd FB limits IND B 48.5 Migrated (suspended) from IND B Shivam Meltech Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Suspended Tijiya Steel Pvt Ltd FB Fac/CC IND C 50 Migrated (suspended) from IND C Tijiya Steel Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND C Suspended Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Suspended Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd TL IND D 2781.5 Migrated (suspended) from IND D Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd FB WC Fac IND D 3345.9 Migrated (suspended) from IND D Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd Non-FB WC limits: IND D 237.5 Migrated (suspended) from IND D ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)