Jul 31 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 30, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- DCS Trading And Services Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 47.5 Affirmed Ltd (DCS) Niros Ispat Pvt Ltds (NIPL) Non-FB limits IND A4+ 110 Upgraded from (enhanced from INR50m) IND A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Constructions Non-FB WC limits IND BB / 230 Suspended IND A4+ Bharat Constructions FB limits IND BB / 120 Suspended IND A4+ Bharat Hydel Projects Pvt Ltds FB WC limits IND BB/ IND 100 Suspended (BHPPL) A4+ Bharat Hydel Projects Pvt Ltds Non-FB limits IND BB/ IND 200 Suspended (BHPPL) A4+ DCS Trading And Services Pvt FB WC limits IND BB-/ IND 45 Affirmed Ltd (DCS) A4+ NHPC Ltd LT bond programme IND AAA 20000 Affirmed NHPC Ltd Long-TL programme IND AAA 20000 Affirmed NHPC Ltd LT bond programme IND AAA 15000 Affirmed NHPC Ltd LT bond programme: IND AAA 15000 Affirmed NHPC Ltd WC loans IND AAA/ IND 1350 Affirmed A1+ Niros Ispat Pvt Ltds (NIPL) Long-TL IND BB- 409 Upgraded from (enhanced from INR144.4m) IND B+ Niros Ispat Pvt Ltds (NIPL) FB limits IND BB- 400 Upgraded from (enhanced from INR145m) IND B+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)