Aug 1 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 31, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Fuso Glass India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 155 Upgraded from IND D Fuso Glass India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 155 Upgraded from IND D National Housing Bank ST Bk loan programme IND A1+ 25000 Affirmed Ninestars Information Non-FB WC limits IND A3 30 Affirmed Technologies Ltd (enhanced from INR10m): Ninestars Information Non-FB WC limits IND A3 30 Affirmed Technologies Ltd Siddharth Mercantile Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 30 Assigned Vinirrmaa Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 150 Assigned Volkswagen Finance Pvt Ltd ST Bk loan IND A1+ 8000 Affirmed Volkswagen Finance Pvt Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 20000 Affirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- National Housing Bank LT fixed-deposit programme IND tAAA 10000 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bannari Amman Apparel Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B 200 Suspended Bannari Amman Apparel Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND B / 100 Suspended IND A4 Fuso Glass India Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 136.2 Upgraded from IND D Fuso Glass India Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 136.2 Upgraded from IND D Fuso Glass India Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+/ 260 Upgraded from IND A4 IND D Fuso Glass India Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+/ 260 Upgraded from IND A4 IND D Jsv Motors And Construction LT debt IND B 20.6 Suspended Jsv Motors And Construction FB limits IND B 67.9 Suspended Leaseplan India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac IND AAAA(SO) 320 Assigned National Housing Bank LT debt programme IND AAA 127.6 Affirmed National Housing Bank LT Bk loan programme IND AAA 25000 Affirmed National Housing Bank LT debt programme IND AAA 100000 Affirmed Ninestars Information long-TL IND BBB- 19.1 Affirmed Technologies Ltd Ninestars Information Long-TL IND BBB- 19.1 Affirmed Technologies Ltd Ninestars Information FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 155 Affirmed Technologies Ltd IND A3 (enhanced from INR145m) Ninestars Information FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 155 Affirmed Technologies Ltd IND A3 Siddharth Mercantile Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B/IND A4 70 Assigned Vinirrmaa Projects Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B/IND 80 Assigned A4 Volkswagen Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk loan IND AAA 7000 Affirmed Volkswagen Finance Pvt Ltd secured NCDs IND AAA 5000 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)