Aug 5 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 2, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balaji Amines Ltd (BAL) Non-FB limits IND A2+ 1400 Affirmed (enhanced from INR700m) Bonai Industrial Company Ltd FB limits IND A1+ 1800 Affirmed (BICL) (increased from INR1,000m) Bonai Industrial Company Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 200 Affirmed (BICL) Feegrade & Company Pvt.Ltd FB limits IND A1+ 1000 Affirmed (FCPL) Feegrade & Company Pvt.Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 120 Affirmed (FCPL) Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt.Ltd LC IND A4+ 85 Assigned (HRL) Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt.Ltd Proposed enhancement in LC IND A4+(exp) 15 Assigned (HRL) M/S Mangilall Rungtas FB limits IND A1 500 Upgraded from IND A2+ M/S Mangilall Rungtas Non-FB limits IND A1 500 Upgraded from IND A2+ Rbs Financial Services (I) Pvt ST CP IND A1+ 5000 Affirmed Ltd (RBSFS) Rungta Mines Ltd (RML) FB limits IND A1+ 3300 Affirmed Rungta Mines Ltd (RML) Non-FB limits IND A1+ 1000 Affirmed Rungta Sons Pvt. Ltd.(RSPL) FB limits IND A1+ 1800 Affirmed (increased from INR1,000m) Rungta Sons Pvt. Ltd.(RSPL) Non-FB limits IND A1+ 120 Affirmed Balaji Amines Ltd (BAL) TL outstanding IND A- 1401 Affirmed (enhanced from INR816m) Balaji Amines Ltd (BAL) FB limits IND A- / 1580 Affirmed IND A2+ (enhanced from INR1,000m) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bonai Industrial Company Ltd Long-TL IND AA 32.3 Upgraded from (BICL) IND AA- (reduced from INR285.4m) Feegrade & Company Pvt. Ltd Long-TL IND AA 7.5 Upgraded from (FCPL) IND AA- (reduced from INR126.2m) Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt. Ltd TL IND BB 20.6 Assigned (HRL) Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt. Ltd CC IND BB 100 Assigned (HRL) Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt. Ltd Usance bills discounted IND BB 70 Assigned (HRL) (UBD) under LOC (LC) Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt. Ltd Proposed TL IND BB (exp) 36.8 Assigned (HRL) Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt. Ltd Proposed enhancement in CC IND BB (exp) 20 Assigned (HRL) Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt. Ltd Proposed enhancement in IND BB (exp) 5 Assigned (HRL) UBD under LC Institute Of Management Bk loans IND A- 873.09 Assigned Studies M/S Mangilall Rungtas Long-TL IND A 27 Upgraded from IND A- (reduced from INR160.1m) Mukunda Dairy Products Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ / 20 Withdrawn IND A4+ Mukunda Dairy Products Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ / 80 Suspended IND A4+ Pratibha Shipping Co. Ltd Long-TL. IND BBB 2742 Withdrawn (PSCL) Pratibha Shipping Co. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- - Withdrawn (PSCL) Rbs Financial Services (I) Pvt LT principal protected IND PP - MLD 925 Affirmed Ltd (RBSFS) equity-linked notes AAA emr Rungta Mines Ltd (RML) Long-TL IND AA - Withdrawn Rungta Sons Pvt. Ltd.S (RSPL) Long-TL IND AA 28.5 Upgraded from IND AA- (reduced from INR327.7m) Silver Spring Spinners (I) Long-TL IND D 2 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Silver Spring Spinners (I) FB limits IND D 46.5 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Silver Spring Spinners (I) Non-FB limits IND D 34.5 Assigned Pvt. Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)