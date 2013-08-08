Aug 8 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 7, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ananth Technologies Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 800 Upgraded from IND A4+ (reduced from INR900m) Dhruvdesh Metasteel Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 70 Affirmed (Dhruvdesh) Gagan Aerospace Ltd (Gagan) Non-FB limits IND A3 (SO) 820 Assigned Gagan Aerospace Ltd (Gagan) Non-FB limits IND A4+ 820 Withdrawn Iot Utkal Energy Services Non-FB limits IND A1 900 Affirmed Ltd (IOTUL) (short term debt) Prime Focus Ltd (PFL) Non-FB limits IND A2+ 730 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ananth Technologies Ltd FB WC IND BBB- 160 Upgraded from IND BB Ananth Technologies Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 330.4 Upgraded from IND BB (reduced from INR428.98m) Dhruvdesh Metasteel Pvt Ltd Outstanding TL IND BB 525.3 Affirmed (Dhruvdesh) (reduced from INR567.5m) Dhruvdesh Metasteel Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB 200 Affirmed (Dhruvdesh) Gagan Aerospace Ltd (Gagan) FB WC limits IND BB (exp) 70 Withdrawn Gagan Aerospace Ltd (Gagan) FB WC limits IND BBB- (SO)70 Assigned Hdfc Da June 10- I Purchaser payouts IND AAA (SO) 5950.5 Affirmed Hdfc Da June 10- I SLCF IND BBB+ 467.8 Affirmed (SO) Hdfc Da June 10- II SLCF IND A+ (SO) 94.9 Affirmed Hdfc Da June 10- II Purchaser payouts IND AAA (SO) 1154.8 Affirmed Hdfc: Mbs 2006 Series II Trust Class A1 PTCs IND AAA (SO) 702.6 Affirmed Hdfc: Mbs 2006 Series II Trust Class A2 PTCs IND AAA (SO) 0.7 Affirmed Iot Utkal Energy Services TL IND A 25500 Affirmed Ltd'S (IOTIL) (secured debt enhanced from INR 25bn) Prime Focus Ltd (PFL) NCD IND A- 1901 Affirmed Prime Focus Ltd (PFL) Long-TL IND A- 495 Affirmed (increased from INR180m) Prime Focus Ltd (PFL) FB limits IND A- / IND 817.5 Affirmed A2+ (increased from INR600m) Satwik Steel Pvt Ltd (Satwik) FB limits IND B 120 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)