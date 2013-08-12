Aug 12 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 8,9 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- CCL Products (I) Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 164.5 Affirmed CCL Products (I) Ltd buyer's credit facility IND A1 50 Affirmed Excellent Moulders Non-FBL IND A4+ 95 Suspended Gangakhed Sugars And Energy Ltd Non-funded based limits IND A4+ 760 Suspended Madhu Jayanti International Non-FB limit IND A4+ 30 Assigned Ltd Pandi Devi Oil Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4 623 Suspended Prakash Parcel Services Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 10 Suspended Seam Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 75 Suspended Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd Non-funded-based limits IND A2+ 4700 Suspended Alkor Petroo Ltd TL facility IND BB(SO) 1500 Downgraded from IND BBB+(SO) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Brahmani River Pellets Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 8400 Assigned Ccl Products (I) Ltd TL IND A 200 Upgraded from IND A- Ccl Products (I) Ltd FB WC limits IND A/ 1500 Upgraded from IND A1 IND A- Affirmed Excellent Moulders FB loans IND BB- 60 Suspended Gangakhed Sugars And Energy Ltd TL IND BB- 884.2 Suspended Gangakhed Sugars And Energy Ltd CC loan IND BB- 1500 Suspended Ivrcl Ltd Consortium FB limits IND BB 10000 Downgraded from IND BBB+ Ivrcl Ltd Project-specific FB limits IND BB 7500 Downgraded from IND BBB+ Ivrcl Ltd Long-TL IND BB 3000 Downgraded from IND BBB+ Ivrcl Ltd NCD programme IND BB 3200 Downgraded from IND BBB+ Ivrcl Ltd NCD programme IND BB 750 Downgraded from IND BBB+ Ivrcl Ltd Consortium non-FBL IND BB/ 52000 Downgraded IND A4+ from IND BBB+ IND A2+ Ivrcl Ltd Project-specific non-FBL IND BB/ 11060 Downgraded IND A4+ from IND BBB+ /IND A2+ Lafarge India Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND AA+ 6000 Assigned Lafarge India Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA+ 5000 Assigned Madhu Jayanti International FB limit IND BB/ 450 Assigned Ltd IND A4+ Meghaaarika International FB limits IND B+/ 100 Affirmed IND A4 (sub limit of non-fund limit) (increased from INR50m) Meghaaarika International Non-FB limits IND B+/ 430 Affirmed IND A4 Pandi Devi Oil Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+/ 130 Suspended IND A4 Prakash Parcel Services Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 4.1 Suspended Prakash Parcel Services Ltd corporate loan IND BB+ 10 Suspended Prakash Parcel Services Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+/ 130 Suspended IND A4+ Richa Industries Ltd FB limits IND D 950 Downgraded from IND BB+ and IND A4+ (reduced from INR1,060m) Richa Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 420 Downgraded from IND BB+ and IND A4+ (enhanced from INR290m) Richa Industries Ltd Long-TL IND D 573.2 Downgraded from IND BB+ (reduced from INR825.9m) Sanjose Supreme Tollways senior project Bk loans a IND BB+ 7900 Assigned Development Pvt Ltd LT Seam Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 60 Suspended Seam Industries Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 160 Suspended Sri Vijayalakshmi Cement CC IND B/ 50 Suspended Traders IND A4 Sri Vijayalakshmi Steel Traders non-FB limit IND B 30 Suspended Sri Vijayalakshmi Steel Traders FB limit (CC limit) IND B 250 Suspended Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd TL IND BBB+ 166.8 Suspended Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd FBL IND BBB+ 2050 Suspended ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)