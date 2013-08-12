Aug 12 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
CCL Products (I) Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 164.5 Affirmed
CCL Products (I) Ltd buyer's credit facility IND A1 50 Affirmed
Excellent Moulders Non-FBL IND A4+ 95 Suspended
Gangakhed Sugars And Energy Ltd Non-funded based limits IND A4+ 760 Suspended
Madhu Jayanti International Non-FB limit IND A4+ 30 Assigned
Ltd
Pandi Devi Oil Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4 623 Suspended
Prakash Parcel Services Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 10 Suspended
Seam Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 75 Suspended
Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd Non-funded-based limits IND A2+ 4700 Suspended
Alkor Petroo Ltd TL facility IND BB(SO) 1500 Downgraded
from IND
BBB+(SO)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Brahmani River Pellets Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 8400 Assigned
Ccl Products (I) Ltd TL IND A 200 Upgraded from
IND A-
Ccl Products (I) Ltd FB WC limits IND A/ 1500 Upgraded from
IND A1 IND A-
Affirmed
Excellent Moulders FB loans IND BB- 60 Suspended
Gangakhed Sugars And Energy Ltd TL IND BB- 884.2 Suspended
Gangakhed Sugars And Energy Ltd CC loan IND BB- 1500 Suspended
Ivrcl Ltd Consortium FB limits IND BB 10000 Downgraded
from IND BBB+
Ivrcl Ltd Project-specific FB limits IND BB 7500 Downgraded
from IND BBB+
Ivrcl Ltd Long-TL IND BB 3000 Downgraded
from IND BBB+
Ivrcl Ltd NCD programme IND BB 3200 Downgraded
from IND BBB+
Ivrcl Ltd NCD programme IND BB 750 Downgraded
from IND BBB+
Ivrcl Ltd Consortium non-FBL IND BB/ 52000 Downgraded
IND A4+ from IND BBB+
IND A2+
Ivrcl Ltd Project-specific non-FBL IND BB/ 11060 Downgraded
IND A4+ from IND BBB+
/IND A2+
Lafarge India Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND AA+ 6000 Assigned
Lafarge India Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA+ 5000 Assigned
Madhu Jayanti International FB limit IND BB/ 450 Assigned
Ltd IND A4+
Meghaaarika International FB limits IND B+/ 100 Affirmed
IND A4
(sub limit of non-fund limit) (increased from INR50m)
Meghaaarika International Non-FB limits IND B+/ 430 Affirmed
IND A4
Pandi Devi Oil Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+/ 130 Suspended
IND A4
Prakash Parcel Services Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 4.1 Suspended
Prakash Parcel Services Ltd corporate loan IND BB+ 10 Suspended
Prakash Parcel Services Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+/ 130 Suspended
IND A4+
Richa Industries Ltd FB limits IND D 950 Downgraded
from IND BB+
and IND A4+
(reduced from INR1,060m)
Richa Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 420 Downgraded
from IND BB+
and IND A4+
(enhanced from INR290m)
Richa Industries Ltd Long-TL IND D 573.2 Downgraded
from IND BB+
(reduced from INR825.9m)
Sanjose Supreme Tollways senior project Bk loans a IND BB+ 7900 Assigned
Development Pvt Ltd LT
Seam Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 60 Suspended
Seam Industries Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 160 Suspended
Sri Vijayalakshmi Cement CC IND B/ 50 Suspended
Traders IND A4
Sri Vijayalakshmi Steel Traders non-FB limit IND B 30 Suspended
Sri Vijayalakshmi Steel Traders FB limit (CC limit) IND B 250 Suspended
Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd TL IND BBB+ 166.8 Suspended
Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd FBL IND BBB+ 2050 Suspended
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)