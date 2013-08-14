Aug 14 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
August 13, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
Agarwalas Polytrade Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 30 Assigned
(APPL)
Choksi Imaging Ltd (Choksi) Non-FB limits IND A4+ 105 Downgraded
from IND A3
Jaisingh Wires Pvt Ltd (JWPL) FB WC limit IND A1 30 Affirmed
(reduced from INR47m):
Jaisingh Wires Pvt Ltd (JWPL) Non FB Fac IND A1 220 Affirmed
(increased from INR85m):
M/S Agarwalas Non-FB limits IND A4+ 21.7 Withdrawn
Uttam Galva Steel Ltd (UGSL) Non-FB limits IND A1 21400 Affirmed
(increased from INR19.1bn)
Uttam Galva Steel Ltd (UGSL) Stand by limits IND A1 2000 Affirmed
Uttam Galva Steel Ltd (UGSL) ST debt IND A1 1000 Affirmed
carved out of the fund-based working capital limits
LONG TERM RATINGS:
Agarwalas Polytrade Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 170 Assigned
(APPL)
Chamundeshwari Electricity FB WC facility IND A 300 Assigned
Supply Corporation Ltd (CESCOM)
Chamundeshwari Electricity Bk TL IND A 3001.9 Assigned
Supply Corporation Ltd (CESCOM)
Choksi Imaging Ltd (Choksi) FB limits (CC) IND BB+ 140 Downgraded
from IND BBB-
Devanga Sanghas (DS) Bk loans IND BB- 16.91 Assigned
Gontermann-Peipers (I) Ltd Long-TL IND C 10.3 Suspended
(GPIL)
Gontermann-Peipers (I) Ltd FB limits IND C 81.2 Suspended
(GPIL)
Gontermann-Peipers (I) Ltd Long-TL IND D 498.3 Suspended
(GPIL)
Gontermann-Peipers (I) Ltd FB limits IND D 498.8 Suspended
(GPIL)
Gontermann-Peipers (I) Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 380 Suspended
(GPIL)
M/S Agarwalas FB limits IND BB+ 161 Withdrawn
Shree Sanyeeji Rolling Mills Long-TL IND D 211.5 Suspended
Shree Sanyeeji Rolling Mills FB limits: IND D 180 Suspended
Uttam Galva Steel Ltd (UGSL) NCDs IND A 2000 Affirmed
Uttam Galva Steel Ltd (UGSL) LT debt IND A 26200 Affirmed
(increased from INR19.3bn)
Uttam Galva Steel Ltd (UGSL) FB limits IND A 4000 Affirmed
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
