Aug 21 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 20, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ragmet Engineers Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 50 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4 Sri Gayatri Minerals Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 227.5 Migrated from (suspended) IND A3 Umrao Institute Of Medical Non-FB limits IND A4 92 Withdrawn Science & Research (suspended) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Biopac India Corporation Ltd Long-TL IND B 24 Migrated from (suspended) IND B Biopac India Corporation Ltd FB limits IND B 56 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND B/ IND A4 IND A4 (suspended) Equinox Business Park Pvt Ltd LT Bk loans IND BBB- 3000 Withdrawn (suspended) Ragmet Engineers Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B 120 Migrated from (suspended) IND B Sri Gayatri Minerals Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- 120 Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB- Stork Ferro And Mineral Long-TL IND D 221.4 Migrated from Industries Pvt Ltd (suspended) IND D Stork Ferro And Mineral FB limits IND D 160 Migrated from Industries Pvt Ltd (suspended) IND D Stork Ferro And Mineral Non-FB limits IND D 60 Migrated from Industries Pvt Ltd (suspended) IND D Umrao Institute Of Medical LT Bk loans IND B 887.5 Withdrawn Science & Research (suspended) Umrao Institute Of Medical FB limits IND B 43.5 Withdrawn Science & Research (suspended)/ IND A4 (suspended) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.