Aug 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 21, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Maurya Motors Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 12 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+ Shankar Motors Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 6.6 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+ Uttam Galva Steel Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 21400 Affirmed (enhanced from INR19.1bn) Uttam Galva Steel Ltd stand by limits IND A1 2000 Affirmed Uttam Galva Steel Ltd ST debt * IND A1 1000 Affirmed *carved out of the fund-based working capital limits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- India Infrastructure Finance Domestic LT bond issuances IND AAA 141000 Assigned Co. Ltd India Infrastructure Finance Unsecured redeemable IND AAA (SO) 2000 Affirmed Co. Ltd Non-convertible taxable rupee bonds (Series I 2007-08) India Infrastructure Finance Unsecured redeemable IND AAA (SO) 4000 Affirmed Co. Ltd Non-convertible taxable rupee bonds (Series I and II 2008-09) India Infrastructure Finance Unsecured redeemable IND AAA (SO) 100000 Affirmed Co. Ltd Non-convertible tax-free rupee bonds (Series I 2008-09) Maurya Motors Ltd FB Fac IND BB- 450 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- Mmfsl Da June 2010 - 1 Purchaser payouts IND AA+ (SO) 56.4 Affirmed Mmfsl Da Sept 2009 - 1 Purchaser payouts IND AA+ (SO) 4.7 Affirmed Shankar Motors Ltd FB Fac IND BB- 150 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- Uttam Galva Steel Ltd NCDs IND A 2000 Affirmed Uttam Galva Steel Ltd LT debt IND A 22700 Affirmed (enhanced from INR19.3bn): Uttam Galva Steel Ltd FB limits IND A 4000 Affirmed Uttam Galva Steel Ltd LT debt IND A (exp) 3500 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.