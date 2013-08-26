Aug 26 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 23, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dena Bank certificates of deposits IND A1+ 20000 Affirmed KKE Wash Systems Non-FB limits IND A4 5 Assigned KKE Wash Systems Proposed non-FB WC limits IND A4(exp) 9 Assigned Lekcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 350 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alkor Petroo Ltd TL facility IND D 1500 Downgraded from IND BB(SO) Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bonds IND A(SO) Affirmed Corporation Andhra Pradesh State Financial Series VI - 2013 bonds IND A(SO) 3200 Assigned Corporation Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bk Fac IND BBB+ Affirmed Corporation Dena Bank Upper tier 2 subordinated IND A- 4250 Affirmed bonds Dena Bank Perpetual tier 1 bonds IND A- 1600 Affirmed Dena Bank Lower tier 2 subordinated IND AA- 4500 Affirmed bonds Haritha Bio Products India Pvt FB WC limits IND C/ IND A4130 Assigned Ltd Haritha Bio Products India Pvt TL limits IND D 387 Assigned Ltd IVRCL Ltd Consortium FB limits IND D 10000 Downgraded from IND BB IVRCL Ltd Project-specific FB limits IND D 7500 Downgraded from IND BB IVRCL Ltd Long-TL IND D 3000 Downgraded from IND BB IVRCL Ltd NCD programme IND D 3200 Downgraded from IND BB IVRCL Ltd Consortium non-FBL IND D 52000 Downgraded from IND BB/ IND A4+ IVRCL Ltd Project-specific non-FBL IND D 11060 Downgraded from IND BB/ IND A4+ KKE Wash Systems Long-TL IND B- 10 Assigned KKE Wash Systems FB limits IND B- 10 Assigned KKE Wash Systems Proposed long-TL IND B- (exp) 21 Assigned KKE Wash Systems Proposed FB WC limits IND B-(exp) 11 Assigned Lekcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB/ 124 Assigned IND A4+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)