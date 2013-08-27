Aug 27 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 26, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BC Sen & Co. Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 85 Upgraded from IND A2 (enhanced from INR60m) Grain Milling Company Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 2.5 Migrated from (suspended) IND A3 Liberty Oil Mills Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 5476.5 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BC Sen & Co. Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ / 165 Upgraded from IND A2+ IND BBB/ IND A2 (enhanced from INR154.5m) Grain Milling Company Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 117.6 Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB- Grain Milling Company Pvt Ltd CC limit IND BBB- 100 Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB- Liberty Oil Mills Ltd FB limits IND BBB / 1786 Affirmed IND A2 (interchangeable with the non-fund-based limits) Samtex Fashions Ltd TL IND BB 100.2 Withdrawn (suspended) Samtex Fashions Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 230 Withdrawn (suspended) / IND A4+ (suspended) Samtex Fashions Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB 65 Withdrawn (suspended) / IND A4+ (suspended) Samtex Fashions Ltd Stand-by limits IND BB 59 Withdrawn (suspended) / IND A4+ (suspended) Sanghvi Foods Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 176.6 Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB- Sanghvi Foods Pvt Ltd CC limit IND BBB- 300 Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB- Surat Dahisar Tollway Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 22.5 Withdrawn (suspended) Surat Dahisar Tollway Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 25 Withdrawn (suspended) / IND A4 (suspended) Surat Dahisar Tollway Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB 10 Withdrawn (suspended) / IND A4 (suspended) Surat Dahisar Tollway Pvt Ltd senior project Bk loan IND BBB 12371.5 Affirmed (reduced from INR13,007.59m) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)