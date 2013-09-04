Sep 4 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 3 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anjana Explosives Ltd (AEL) Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 250 Assigned Bay Forge Ltd (BFL) Non-FB WC Fac IND A4 6890 Affirmed (increased from INR450m) Indian Bank (IB) CDs programme IND A1+ 140000 Affirmed Mainetti (I) Pvt Ltd (MIPL) non-FB limits IND A2 95 Upgraded from IND A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anjana Explosives Ltd (AEL) FB WC limits IND BB- / 300 Assigned IND A4+ Bay Forge Ltd (BFL) FB WC Fac IND B+/IND 11410 Affirmed A4 (reduced from INR1,161m) Indian Bank (IB) Lower tier 2 sub-debt IND AA+ 3000 Affirmed programme Mainetti (I) Pvt Ltd (MIPL) Long-TL IND BBB 3.24 Withdrawn Mainetti (I) Pvt Ltd (MIPL) FB limits IND BBB+ / 177.5 Upgraded from IND A2 IND BBB / IND A3+ STFCL DA Program Oct09-I Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 38 Affirmed STFCL DA Program Oct09-I SLCF IND AAA(SO) 107.9 Affirmed STFCL New CV - Dec 08 Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 3.6 Affirmed Assignment ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)