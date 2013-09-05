Sep 5 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 4, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ONGC Petro Additions Ltd LOC / BG IND A1+ 6760 Assigned ONGC Petro Additions Ltd BG IND A1+ 8270 Assigned SRS Ltd Non-FB WC Limits IND A3 4750 Assigned Steel Authority Of India Ltd ST Debt/CP Programme IND A1+ 60000 Assigned Steel Authority Of India Ltd Non-FB WC Limits IND A1+ 20000 Assigned Steel Authority Of India Ltd Non-FB WC Limits IND A1+ 20000 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Steel Authority Of India Ltd Medium-Term Debt Programme IND tAAA 10000 Assigned - Public Deposit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- CLP Wind Farms (I) Pvt Ltd Senior LT Project Loan IND A+ 2225 Assigned (Andhra Lake) CLP Wind Farms (I) Pvt Ltd Senior LT Project Loan IND A+ 1650 Assigned (Hara) CLP Wind Farms (I) Pvt Ltd Senior LT Project Loan IND A+ 2000 Assigned (Theni I) CLP Wind Farms (I) Pvt Ltd Senior LT Project Loan IND A+ 2521.6 Assigned (Saundatti) IVRCL Indore Gujarat Tollways Bk Loans IND BB- 11427.8 Downgraded Ltd from IND BBB IVRCL Indore Gujarat Tollways BG IND BB- 587.5 Downgraded Ltd from IND BBB ONGC Petro Additions Ltd LT Facility IND A+ 128730 Assigned ONGC Petro Additions Ltd Medium-Term Facility IND A+ 21400 Assigned ONGC Petro Additions Ltd WC Borrowings IND A+ 4580 Assigned Shyam Telecom Ltd FB WC Limits IND BBB- 40 Withdrawn Shyam Telecom Ltd NFB WC Limits IND BBB- / 960 Affirmed IND A3 (reduced from INR1.55bn): SRS Ltd TL Outstanding IND BBB- 469 Assigned SRS Ltd FB WC Limits IND BBB-/ 1500 Assigned IND A3 Steel Authority Of India Ltd FB WC Limits IND AAA 15000 Assigned Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Bk Loan IND AAA 20000 Assigned Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Bond Programme IND AAA 150000 Assigned Steel Authority Of India Ltd FB WC Limits IND AAA 35000 Assigned Steel Authority Of India Ltd LT Non-FB Bk Limits IND AAA 80000 Assigned (reduced from INR130bn): Valuefirst Digital Media Pvt FB Limits IND BBB/ IND 150 Assigned Ltd A2 (with INR20m as non-fund-based sub-limit) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)