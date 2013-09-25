Sep 25 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 24, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shankara Infrastructure Non-FB limits IND A2 170 Assigned Materials Ltd Kedia Carbon Pvt. Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 60 Assigned NIIT Ltd CP programme (carved out IND A1+ 600 Affirmed of the FB Bk lines) NIIT Ltd ST debt IND A1+ 400 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alex Green Energy Pvt. Ltd. LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ - Assigned Alex Green Energy Pvt. Ltd. TL IND BBB+ 1765.7 Assigned (exp) Amber Electrotech Ltd LT Issuer Rating: IND B+ Suspended Amber Electrotech Ltd FB WC limits IND B+/ IND 60 Suspended A4 Amber Electrotech Ltd non-FB WC limits IND B+/ IND 200 Suspended A4 Cipla Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Assigned Cipla Ltd NCD IND AAA (exp)20000 Assigned Flex Foods Ltd non-FB WC limits IND 15 Upgraded from BBB-/IND A3 IND BB/IND A4+ Flex Foods Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Upgraded from IND BB Flex Foods Ltd long-TL (reduced from IND BBB- 23.7 Upgraded from INR29.1m) IND BB Flex Foods Ltd fund based WC limits IND BBB-/IND 170 Upgraded from (increased from INR150m) A3 IND BB/IND A4+ Kedia Carbon Pvt. Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 195 Assigned NIIT Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Affirmed NIIT Ltd LT debt (reduced from IND AA- 700 Affirmed INR900m) NIIT Ltd FB WC Bk lines IND AA- / 1000 Affirmed IND A1+ NIIT Ltd non-FB working-capital Bk IND AA- / 1600 Affirmed lines IND A1+ Shankara Infrastructure LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Assigned Materials Ltd Shankara Infrastructure FB limits: IND BBB+ / 3130 Assigned Materials Ltd IND A2+ Sreenidhi University fund based long-TL - 120 Suspended Sreenidhi University LT Issuer Rating IND D Suspended Sreenidhi University secured overdraft IND D 32 Suspended Tamil Nadu Road Development NCDs IND A+(SO) 250 Withdrawn Company Vishal Precision Steel Tubes & FB Bking Fac IND BBB+ (SO)250 Assigned Strips Pvt Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)