Sep 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 27, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gravita India Ltd FB WC limits IND A2 300 Assigned Gravita India Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2 280 Assigned Hpcl Biofuels Ltd Non-FB LOC IND A1 100 Affirmed Samarth Fablon Pvt. Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 40 Affirmed Siddhayu Ayurvedic Research Non-FBL IND A3 45 Assigned Foundation Pvt. Ltd Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 500 Upgraded from IND A4+ (suspended) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Clear Secured Services Pvt. Fund based WC limits IND 100 Assigned Ltd. BB(exp) Clear Secured Services Pvt. LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Ltd. Gravita India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Assigned Gravita India Ltd TL IND BBB+ 220 Assigned HPCL Biofuels Ltd Long-TL IND A 3549 Affirmed HPCL Biofuels Ltd FB limits IND A 345 Affirmed HPCL Biofuels Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed IIERT September, 2013 Series A PTC IND AA(SO) 5646.2 Assigned (exp) National Capital Region LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Affirmed Planning Board National Capital Region Unsecured, redeemable and IND AAA. 2000 Affirmed Planning Board Non-convertible TBs 2018 Samarth Fablon Pvt. Ltd TL IND BB- 176 Downgraded from IND BB+ Samarth Fablon Pvt. Ltd FB limits IND BB- 100 Downgraded from IND BB+ Sansar Trust Sep 2013 Second loss credit IND A(SO) 171.6 Assigned facility (exp) Sansar Trust Sep 2013 Series A PTC IND AA(SO) 4903.1 Assigned (exp) Shining Star Solutions And NCD IND 254.2 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd B-(exp). Shining Star Solutions And LT Issuer Rating IND B- Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Siddhayu Ayurvedic Research TL IND BBB- 432.7 Assigned Foundation Pvt. Ltd Siddhayu Ayurvedic Research CC limits IND BBB- / 34 Assigned Foundation Pvt. Ltd IND A3 Siddhayu Ayurvedic Research LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Foundation Pvt. Ltd Sikar-Bikaner Highway Ltd Senior project Bk loans IND BBB' 4000 Assigned Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Upgraded from IND BB (suspended) Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd FB CC limits IND BBB- / 300 Upgraded IND A3 from IND BB(suspended) / IND A4+ (suspended) Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd TL outstanding IND BBB- 109.3 Upgraded from IND BB(suspended) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)