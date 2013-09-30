Sep 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
September 27, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Gravita India Ltd FB WC limits IND A2 300 Assigned
Gravita India Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2 280 Assigned
Hpcl Biofuels Ltd Non-FB LOC IND A1 100 Affirmed
Samarth Fablon Pvt. Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 40 Affirmed
Siddhayu Ayurvedic Research Non-FBL IND A3 45 Assigned
Foundation Pvt. Ltd
Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 500 Upgraded
from
IND
A4+
(suspended)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Clear Secured Services Pvt. Fund based WC limits IND 100 Assigned
Ltd. BB(exp)
Clear Secured Services Pvt. LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Ltd.
Gravita India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Assigned
Gravita India Ltd TL IND BBB+ 220 Assigned
HPCL Biofuels Ltd Long-TL IND A 3549 Affirmed
HPCL Biofuels Ltd FB limits IND A 345 Affirmed
HPCL Biofuels Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed
IIERT September, 2013 Series A PTC IND AA(SO) 5646.2 Assigned
(exp)
National Capital Region LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Affirmed
Planning Board
National Capital Region Unsecured, redeemable and IND AAA. 2000 Affirmed
Planning Board Non-convertible TBs 2018
Samarth Fablon Pvt. Ltd TL IND BB- 176 Downgraded
from
IND BB+
Samarth Fablon Pvt. Ltd FB limits IND BB- 100 Downgraded
from
IND BB+
Sansar Trust Sep 2013 Second loss credit IND A(SO) 171.6 Assigned
facility (exp)
Sansar Trust Sep 2013 Series A PTC IND AA(SO) 4903.1 Assigned
(exp)
Shining Star Solutions And NCD IND 254.2 Assigned
Services Pvt Ltd B-(exp).
Shining Star Solutions And LT Issuer Rating IND B- Assigned
Services Pvt Ltd
Siddhayu Ayurvedic Research TL IND BBB- 432.7 Assigned
Foundation Pvt. Ltd
Siddhayu Ayurvedic Research CC limits IND BBB- / 34 Assigned
Foundation Pvt. Ltd IND A3
Siddhayu Ayurvedic Research LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Foundation Pvt. Ltd
Sikar-Bikaner Highway Ltd Senior project Bk loans IND BBB' 4000 Assigned
Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Upgraded
from
IND
BB
(suspended)
Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd FB CC limits IND BBB- / 300 Upgraded
IND A3 from IND
BB(suspended)
/ IND A4+
(suspended)
Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd TL outstanding IND BBB- 109.3 Upgraded from
IND
BB(suspended)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)