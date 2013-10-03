Oct 3 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 1, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhansali Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 1200 Suspended Gulabdas & Co'S FB facility IND A4 200 Suspended Jaisingh Wires Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND A1 30 Affirmed (reduced from INR47m) Jaisingh Wires Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac IND A1 220 Affirmed (increased from INR85m) Precision Automation And CP programme IND A2+ 250 Suspended Robotics India Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhansali Engineering Pvt Ltd CC limits IND BB 600 Suspended Gajanan Solvex Ltd TL IND B+ 3500 Suspended Gajanan Solvex Ltd FB Fac IND B+ 2000 Suspended Indore Treasure Market City LT Bk loans IND B+ 1650 Suspended Pvt Ltd Nagai Power Pvt Ltd Senior project terms loans IND BB+ 1700 Assigned (Phase I) Precision Automation And long-TL IND BBB- 952.79 Suspended Robotics India Ltd Precision Automation And FB limits IND BBB- 930 Suspended Robotics India Ltd Precision Automation And Non-FB WC limits IND BBB- 905.55 Suspended Robotics India Ltd Prime Impex Ltd. Non-FBL IND D 2860 Withdrawn Qh Talbros Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 128.79 Suspended Qh Talbros Ltd FB limits IND BBB / 420 Suspended IND A2 Qh Talbros Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB / 170 Suspended IND A2 Shri Gajanan Oil And Agro TL IND B+ 28 Suspended Products Industries Pvt Ltd Shri Gajanan Oil And Agro FB Fac IND B+ 130 Suspended Products Industries Pvt Ltd Solar Semiconductor Power Senior project terms loans IND BBB(exp) 1500 Assigned Company ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)