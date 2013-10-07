Oct 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 4, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajay Trading Company (ATC) Non-FB limits IND A4 100 Withdrawn B & A Packaging India Ltd. Non-FB limits IND A4+ 42 Withdrawn (BAPIL) Calcutta Springs Ltd. (CSL) Non-FB limits IND A4 200 Withdrawn Cosmic Ferro Alloys Ltd. Non-FBL IND A4+ 1170 Withdrawn (CFAL) Harshit Power & Ispat Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 50 Withdrawn (HPIL) M.K. Patel Exim Pvt. Ltd. Non-FB limits IND A4 730 Withdrawn Sahyogi Distributors Ltd. Non-FB limits. IND A4 220 Withdrawn Shri Dhanalakshmi Spinntex Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 100 Assigned Ltd (SDSPL) Wearit Global Ltd. (WGL) FB Fac for packing credit IND A4 250 Suspended Wearit Global Ltd. (WGL) Non-FB Fac IND A4 50 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajay Trading Company (ATC) FB limits IND B+ 40 Withdrawn B & A Packaging India Ltd. Long-TL IND BB- 69 Withdrawn (BAPIL) B & A Packaging India Ltd. FB limits IND BB- 60 Withdrawn (BAPIL) Bhavya Constructions Pvt Ltd FB WC facility. IND B+ (exp) 75 Withdrawn (BCPL) Calcutta Springs Ltd. (CSL) Long-TL IND B- 196.5 Withdrawn Calcutta Springs Ltd. (CSL) FB limits IND B- 85 Withdrawn Chowdary Spinners Ltd (CSL) FB WC limit IND B+/ 200 Suspended IND Cosmic Ferro Alloys Ltd. Long-TL IND BB+ 217.1 Withdrawn (CFAL) Cosmic Ferro Alloys Ltd. CC limits IND BB+ 380 Withdrawn (CFAL) Emerald Mineral Exim Ltd FB limits: IND D 154 Withdrawn Emerald Mineral Exim Ltd Non-FB limits: IND D 50.07 Withdrawn Harshit Power & Ispat Pvt Ltd Long-TL I IND C 117.2 Withdrawn (HPIL) Harshit Power & Ispat Pvt Ltd FB limits: IND C 97 Withdrawn (HPIL) Harshit Power & Ispat Pvt Ltd long-TL II IND D 70 Withdrawn (HPIL) Kwality Feeds Ltd Outstanding TL as of 31 IND BB+ 38.95 Assigned August 2013 Kwality Feeds Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ /IND 45 Assigned A4+ Kwality Feeds Ltd FB (small and medium IND BB+/ IND 2.5 Assigned enterprises) credit limits A4+ Kwality Feeds Ltd FB WC demand loan IND BB+/ IND 60 Assigned A4+ M.K. Patel Exim Pvt. Ltd. CC limits IND B+ 80 Withdrawn Madras Fertilizers Ltd (MFL) FB limits IND C / IND 1914 Affirmed A4 Madras Fertilizers Ltd (MFL) Non-FB limits IND C / IND 1328 Affirmed A4 increased from INR300m Muppa Homes Pvt Ltd (MHPL) FB demand loan limits IND BB / IND 100 Assigned A4+ New Tech Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Suspended New Tech Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd long-TL IND D 104.2 Suspended New Tech Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 63.39 Suspended Saluja Steel & Power Pvt Ltd long-TL IND C 35.8 Withdrawn Saluja Steel & Power Pvt Ltd FB limits IND C 140.8 Withdrawn Saluja Steel & Power Pvt Ltd non-FB limits: IND D 20 Withdrawn Shri Dhanalakshmi Spinntex Pvt Outstanding TL IND BB- 713.2 Assigned Ltd (SDSPL) Shri Dhanalakshmi Spinntex Pvt FB limits IND BB-/ IND 176 Assigned Ltd (SDSPL) A4+ Wearit Global Ltd. (WGL) TL IND B- 420 Suspended Wearit Global Ltd. (WGL) CC limits IND B- 140 Suspended ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating wATCh with positive implication #: Rating WATCh with Developing implications @: Rating WATCh with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit WATCh wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.