Oct 8 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 7, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balasore Alloys Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 12.5 Suspended Cimmco Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 1000 suspended General Rubbers Non-FB limits IND A4+ 50 Assigned Gobind Sugar Mills Ltd FB limits IND A4 3 Suspended Gobind Sugar Mills Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 27 Suspended Hdfc Bank Ltd certificates of deposit IND A1+ 150000 Affirmed Martin Burn Information Non-FB limits IND A4 10 suspended Technology Pvt Ltd Midas Treads India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 1000 Assigned Perfect Infraengineers Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 45 Affirmed (increased from INR20.0m) Sew Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk loans IND A2+ 1140 Downgraded from IND A1+ Sew Infrastructure Ltd CP/ST debt IND A2+ 3700 Downgraded from IND A1+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axis Bank Ltd Upper tier 2 subordinated IND AA+ 3075 Affirmed debt Axis Bank Ltd Perpetual Tier 1 debt IND AA+ 2140 Affirmed programme Axis Bank Ltd Lower tier 2 subordinated IND AAA 37000 Affirmed debt Balasore Alloys Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 648.6 Suspended Balasore Alloys Ltd FB limits IND BB- 490.4 Suspended Cimmco Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 750 suspended Cimmco Ltd FB limits IND BBB 300 suspended General Rubbers FB limits LT/ST IND BB+/ 100 Assigned IND A4+ Gobind Sugar Mills Ltd FB limits IND C 748 Suspended Hdfc Bank Ltd Lower tier 2 subordinated IND AAA 139630 Affirmed debt (increased from INR119.93bn) Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Upper tier 2 subordinated IND AA 1500 Affirmed debt Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower tier 2 subordinated IND AA+ 5750 Affirmed debt reduced from INR7.25bn) Lambodhara Textiles Ltd Long-TL IND BB 255.17 Suspended Lambodhara Textiles Ltd FB WC limit IND BB/ 160 Suspended IND A4+ Lambodhara Textiles Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND BB/ 15 Suspended IND A4+ Martin Burn Information Long-TL IND B+ 547.9 suspended Technology Pvt Ltd Midas Treads India Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB-/ 2000 Assigned IND A3 Perfect Infraengineers Ltd FB limits IND BB 47.5 upgraded from IND BB- (increased from INR42.5m) Perfect Infraengineers Ltd Long-TL IND BB 0.9 upgraded from IND BB- (decreased from INR2.7m) Sansar Trust Sep 2013 -I Second loss credit IND 392.7 Assigned facility A(SO)(exp) Sansar Trust Sep 2013 -I Series A PTC IND 5.691.0 Assigned AAA(SO)(exp) Sew Infrastructure Ltd Long-TL IND A- 1823 Downgraded from IND A+ Sew Infrastructure Ltd CC limits IND A- 3.86 Downgraded from IND A+ Sew Infrastructure Ltd NCDs IND A- 500 Downgraded from IND A+ Sew Infrastructure Ltd Non-FBL IND A-/ 19760 Downgraded IND A2+ from IND A+/IND A1+ Sew Infrastructure Ltd Non-convertible cumulative IND BBB+ 4000 Downgraded redeemable PS from IND A Sew Transportation Network Ltd Long-TL IND A-(SO) 1000 Downgraded from IND A+(SO) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)