Oct 9 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 8, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Tata Steel Ltd CP* IND A1+ 20000 Affirmed (increased from INR 9.75bn) Tata Steel Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 5000 Affirmed Tata Steel Ltd FB limits IND A1+ 7250 Affirmed Welspun Global Brands Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 187 Upgraded from IND A2+ (increased from INR34m) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asritha Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND 46.4 Migrated from B-(suspended) IND B- Asritha Paper Mills Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND 15 Migrated from B-(suspended) IND B- M/S Padmavati Pulp & Paper Long-TL IND BB- 100 Assigned Mills M/S Padmavati Pulp & Paper FB CC limits IND BB- 100 Assigned Mills Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Fund based WC facility IND A-/ IND 200 Assigned Bhawan Pvt Ltd A1 Sri Venkateswara Theatre Long-TL IND 80 Migrated from D(suspended) IND D Tata Steel Ltd NCDs IND AA 21510 Affirmed (reduced from INR 30bn) Tata Steel Ltd NCDs IND AA 6200 Affirmed (reduced from INR 20bn) Tata Steel Ltd NCDs IND AA 12500 Affirmed Tata Steel Ltd LT debt IND AA 43490 Affirmed (reduced from INR 53.49bn) Tata Steel Ltd FB CC limits IND AA 15000 Affirmed Tata Steel Ltd Non-FB limits IND AA/ IND 81390 Affirmed A1+ (reduced from INR 89.87bn) Welspun Global Brands Ltd FB WC limits IND A 4090 Upgraded from IND A- (increased from INR3.1bn) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)