Nov 27 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 26, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- IFB Agro Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND A1 120 Assigned Ksheeraabd Constructions Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 800 Affirmed Ltd Tvs Logistics Services Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 300 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ifb Agro Industries Ltd CC facility: LT IND A- 120 Assigned Ifb Agro Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND A-/ 25 Assigned IND A1 Ifb Agro Industries Ltd Long-TL LT IND A-(exp) 200 Assigned Dq Entertainment Long-TL IND D 981.8 Migrated (International) Ltd Dq Entertainment Non-FB limits IND D 842.7 Migrated (International) Ltd Dq Entertainment FB limits IND D 400 Migrated (International) Ltd Ksheeraabd Constructions Pvt FB WC limits IND BB+/ 30 Affirmed Ltd IND A4 Maharashtra Patbandhare Series II IND A(SO) 314.4 Assigned Vittiya Co. Ltd Maharashtra Patbandhare Series III IND A(SO) 505 Assigned Vittiya Co. Ltd Supreme Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk loans IND BB+ 646.9 Affirmed Tvs Logistics Services Ltd FB WC limits IND A+/IND 800 Assigned IND A1+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)