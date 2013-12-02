Dec 2 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 29, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.G. Shirke Construction Non-FB limits IND A2+(exp) 4000 Assigned Technology Pvt Ltd Lonsen Kiri Chemicals Non-FB Bk limits IND A3 140 Withdrawn Industries Ltd (suspended) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.G. Shirke Construction Long-TL IND A- 263.1 Assigned Technology Pvt Ltd B.G. Shirke Construction FB limits IND A-(exp) 650 Assigned Technology Pvt Ltd Ks Steels And Alloys Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 110 Assigned Lonsen Kiri Chemicals FB limits IND BBB- 750 Withdrawn Industries Ltd (suspended) Monnet Power Co. Ltd Senior project Bk loans IND BB+ 38190 Downgraded (including an external from IND BBB- commercial borrowing (ECB) Monnet Power Co. Ltd Subordinate TL IND BB+ 3500 Downgraded from IND BBB- Pkp Feed Mills Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B- 112.9 Assigned Pkp Feed Mills Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B-/ 57 Assigned IND A4 Shruthi Milk Products Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 46 Assigned Shruthi Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC limit IND BB+/ 60 Assigned IND A4+ Spectrum Power Generation Ltd Preferred stock IND B 1776 Withdrawn (suspended) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)