Dec 2 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
November 29, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
B.G. Shirke Construction Non-FB limits IND A2+(exp) 4000 Assigned
Technology Pvt Ltd
Lonsen Kiri Chemicals Non-FB Bk limits IND A3 140 Withdrawn
Industries Ltd (suspended)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
B.G. Shirke Construction Long-TL IND A- 263.1 Assigned
Technology Pvt Ltd
B.G. Shirke Construction FB limits IND A-(exp) 650 Assigned
Technology Pvt Ltd
Ks Steels And Alloys Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 110 Assigned
Lonsen Kiri Chemicals FB limits IND BBB- 750 Withdrawn
Industries Ltd (suspended)
Monnet Power Co. Ltd Senior project Bk loans IND BB+ 38190 Downgraded
(including an external from IND BBB-
commercial borrowing (ECB)
Monnet Power Co. Ltd Subordinate TL IND BB+ 3500 Downgraded
from IND BBB-
Pkp Feed Mills Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B- 112.9 Assigned
Pkp Feed Mills Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B-/ 57 Assigned
IND A4
Shruthi Milk Products Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 46 Assigned
Shruthi Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC limit IND BB+/ 60 Assigned
IND A4+
Spectrum Power Generation Ltd Preferred stock IND B 1776 Withdrawn
(suspended)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
