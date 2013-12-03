Dec 3 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 2, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aquatech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Non-FB limits IND A4 80 Assigned (ASPL) IDBI Bank Ltd (IDBI) certificates of deposit IND A1+ 160000 Affirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aquatech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. FB limits IND B+ 120 Assigned (ASPL) Export-Import Bank Of India LT term deposits programme IND tAAA 6200 Affirmed (EXIM) IDBI Bank Ltd (IDBI) upper Tier II subordinated IND AA - 3500 Affirmed bond programme IDBI Bank Ltd (IDBI) senior debt IND AA + 51410 Affirmed reduced from INR161.65bn due to redemptions) IDBI Bank Ltd (IDBI) lower Tier II IND AA + 45470 Affirmed (reduced from INR49.08bn due to redemptions) IDBI Bank Ltd (IDBI) senior and lower tier II IND AA + 25000 Affirmed bonds Madhya Bharat Papers Ltd FB limits IND B 47.5 Assigned (MBPL) Madhya Bharat Papers Ltd Non-FB limits IND B/ IND A417.5 Assigned (MBPL) Magadh Industries Pvt. Ltd. TL IND B- 353.9 Upgraded from (increased from INR251.3m) IND C Magadh Industries Pvt. Ltd. FB limits IND B- 540 Upgraded from (increased from INR320m) IND C Magadh Iron Pvt. Ltd. (MIRO) FB limits IND B- 200 Affirmed Mahindra & Mahindra Financial lower tier II subordinated IND AA+ 5900 Affirmed Services Ltd (MMFSL) debt Mahindra & Mahindra Financial NCDs IND AA+ 1100 Affirmed Services Ltd (MMFSL) Ml Trust-1 Series A PTC (PTCs): IND AA (SO) 610.8 Assigned (exp) OM Biomedic Pvt. Ltd. (OBPL) long-TL IND D 36 Assigned OM Biomedic Pvt. Ltd. (OBPL) FB WC limits IND D 150 Assigned OM Biomedic Pvt. Ltd. (OBPL) Non-FB WC limits IND D 75 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)