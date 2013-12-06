Dec 6 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
December 5, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Genus Power Infrastructures CP programme IND A2+ 1000 Affirmed
Ltd (GPIL)
(carved out of fund based working capital limits)
Hind Terminals Pvt Ltd (HTPL) non-FB limits IND A2 875 Affirmed
(reduced from INR1,100m)
Plazma Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FB LOC IND A4+ 15 Assigned
(PTPL)
Plazma Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FB BG IND A4+ 15 Assigned
(PTPL)
Prism Cement Ltd (PCL) non-FB limits IND A1 3020 Assigned
Prism Cement Ltd (PCL) secured short-TL IND A1 300 Assigned
Prism Cement Ltd (PCL) unsecured short-TL IND A1 1000 Assigned
Sagar Roofings Pvt Ltd (SRPL) FB limits (SLC) IND A4+ 16 Affirmed
Savani Transports Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 11.5 Assigned
(STPL)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Genus Power Infrastructures long-TL IND A- 5 Withdrawn
Ltd (GPIL)
Genus Power Infrastructures FB WC limits IND A-/ IND 2300 Affirmed
Ltd (GPIL) A2+
Genus Power Infrastructures NFB WC limits IND A-/ IND 6700 Affirmed
Ltd (GPIL) A2+
Hind Terminals Pvt Ltd (HTPL) long-TL IND BBB+ 1100 Affirmed
(reduced from INR1,278.3m)
Hind Terminals Pvt Ltd (HTPL) equipment loans IND BBB+ 38.1 Affirmed
reduced from INR73.2m):
MGG Commodities (I) Pvt. Ltd non-FB limits IND AAA (SO) 1375 Assigned
/IND A1+
(SO)
(interchangeable between cash credit facilities)
Plazma Technologies Pvt Ltd FB CC limits IND BB- 20 Assigned
(PTPL)
Plazma Technologies Pvt Ltd FB WC TL limits IND BB- 12.5 Assigned
(PTPL)
Prism Cement Ltd (PCL) long-TL IND A- 15000 Assigned
Prism Cement Ltd (PCL) FB limits IND A- 3678.1 Assigned
Prism Cement Ltd (PCL) secured NCDs IND A- 2250 Assigned
Prism Cement Ltd (PCL) unsecured NCDs IND A- 300 Assigned
Sagar Roofings Pvt Ltd (SRPL) FB limits (CC) IND BB+ 160 Affirmed
Sagar Roofings Pvt Ltd (SRPL) Proposed FB limits (CC) IND BB+ (exp)74 Assigned
Savani Transports Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B 175 Assigned
(STPL)
Savani Transports Pvt Ltd WC TL IND B 3.682 Assigned
(STPL)
Savani Transports Pvt Ltd LT loans IND B 29.818 Assigned
(STPL)
Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd (SYPL) long-TL IND BBB- 397.3 Upgraded from
IND BB+
Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd (SYPL) FB WC limits IND BBB- / 500 Upgraded from
IND A3 IND BB+ / IND
A4+
Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd (SYPL) non-FB WC limits IND BBB- / 27 Upgraded from
IND A3 IND BB+ / IND
A4+
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
