Dec 6 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 5, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Genus Power Infrastructures CP programme IND A2+ 1000 Affirmed Ltd (GPIL) (carved out of fund based working capital limits) Hind Terminals Pvt Ltd (HTPL) non-FB limits IND A2 875 Affirmed (reduced from INR1,100m) Plazma Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FB LOC IND A4+ 15 Assigned (PTPL) Plazma Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FB BG IND A4+ 15 Assigned (PTPL) Prism Cement Ltd (PCL) non-FB limits IND A1 3020 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd (PCL) secured short-TL IND A1 300 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd (PCL) unsecured short-TL IND A1 1000 Assigned Sagar Roofings Pvt Ltd (SRPL) FB limits (SLC) IND A4+ 16 Affirmed Savani Transports Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 11.5 Assigned (STPL) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Genus Power Infrastructures long-TL IND A- 5 Withdrawn Ltd (GPIL) Genus Power Infrastructures FB WC limits IND A-/ IND 2300 Affirmed Ltd (GPIL) A2+ Genus Power Infrastructures NFB WC limits IND A-/ IND 6700 Affirmed Ltd (GPIL) A2+ Hind Terminals Pvt Ltd (HTPL) long-TL IND BBB+ 1100 Affirmed (reduced from INR1,278.3m) Hind Terminals Pvt Ltd (HTPL) equipment loans IND BBB+ 38.1 Affirmed reduced from INR73.2m): MGG Commodities (I) Pvt. Ltd non-FB limits IND AAA (SO) 1375 Assigned /IND A1+ (SO) (interchangeable between cash credit facilities) Plazma Technologies Pvt Ltd FB CC limits IND BB- 20 Assigned (PTPL) Plazma Technologies Pvt Ltd FB WC TL limits IND BB- 12.5 Assigned (PTPL) Prism Cement Ltd (PCL) long-TL IND A- 15000 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd (PCL) FB limits IND A- 3678.1 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd (PCL) secured NCDs IND A- 2250 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd (PCL) unsecured NCDs IND A- 300 Assigned Sagar Roofings Pvt Ltd (SRPL) FB limits (CC) IND BB+ 160 Affirmed Sagar Roofings Pvt Ltd (SRPL) Proposed FB limits (CC) IND BB+ (exp)74 Assigned Savani Transports Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B 175 Assigned (STPL) Savani Transports Pvt Ltd WC TL IND B 3.682 Assigned (STPL) Savani Transports Pvt Ltd LT loans IND B 29.818 Assigned (STPL) Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd (SYPL) long-TL IND BBB- 397.3 Upgraded from IND BB+ Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd (SYPL) FB WC limits IND BBB- / 500 Upgraded from IND A3 IND BB+ / IND A4+ Sharmanji Yarns Pvt Ltd (SYPL) non-FB WC limits IND BBB- / 27 Upgraded from IND A3 IND BB+ / IND A4+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.